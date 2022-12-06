Tyler Childers And Zach Bryan To Headline Loaded 2023 Railbird Festival, Along With Whiskey Myers, Charley Crockett And More

Name a better duo than country music and bourbon…

Well, for the state of Kentucky (and everywhere else, honestly), that pairing can only be topped by two performances from Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan .

They’re both set to headline the loaded Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky next year on June 3rd and 4th, which will take place at The Infield at Red Mile.

The two-day experience will feature more than 30 artists performing across three stages, as well as offering an unparalleled bourbon and equine experience.

The Saturday lineup features Zach, along with Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys, and Wayne Graham.

The Sunday lineup includes Tyler, as well as Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, flipturn, Calder Allen, and Brit Taylor.

Like I said, LOADED…

It goes without saying, but if you’re anywhere near Lexington, or want to take a weekend trip next summer, this will definitely be something you won’t want to miss:

Tyler and Zach will also both headline the 2023 Two Step Inn festival at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas.

And they’re certainly a headlining duo I can get used to…

Presale tickets for Railbird Music Festival go on sale this Thursday, December 8th.