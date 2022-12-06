Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Lexington-born Christian singer talks about newfound success
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy year for a Lexington woman who released a Christian song that quickly soared up the charts. Anne Wilson co-wrote and performed “My Jesus.” The song has been played numerous times on Christian radio. In the months since, she’s toured...
Kentucky Kernel
‘It was just begging for a mural.’ Lexington’s girlsgirlsgirls Burritos gets a makeover
Local Lexington restaurant girlsgirlsgirls Burritos hosted a mural reveal party on Nov. 30. Sara Wood, an owner of girlsgirlsgirls, said she had been interested in finding an artist to paint the restaurant’s exterior since they moved locations in 2018. “We’ve had conversations with different artists from out of town...
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
This gift is paws-itively perfect for your pup 🐕
Aquatic therapy can help minimize pain while improving your dog’s strength, muscular endurance, agility, psychological well-being, and more. Photo by Mark Baer of MLBaer Photography
fox56news.com
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
WLKY.com
Victim of racist rampage at UK talks publicly for first time on 'CBS Mornings'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The victim of a racist rampage at the University of Kentucky talked publicly about the attack for the first time on Wednesday. Kylah Spring and her mother, Betsy Spring, sat down for an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings." "I was thinking that I know the drill...
fox56news.com
Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71
An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71. An actor known for her work on “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
fox56news.com
Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic
Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Frankfort man bringing smiles with Christmas magic. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 8, 2022. Lexington church holds Nativity scenes from across …. Lexington church event showing off Nativity...
Public comment on renter's rights took center stage at Lexington's last City Council meeting of 2022
The last Lexington City Council meeting of 2022 was a lengthy one. Public comments comprised much of the session Tuesday.
Second UK football player drops out of upcoming bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are now two high-profile University of Kentucky football players that have pulled out of the upcoming bowl game on New Year's Eve. Running Back Chris Rodriguez has announced he will not play for Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. Rodriguez has an impressive...
Kentucky Kernel
UK sports to watch over winter break
Finals week is just around the corner, and the student body is eagerly awaiting the end of the fall semester, but for UK Athletics, the winter season is not a stopping point. With mens and womens basketball entering the heart of their respective seasons, volleyball progressing through the 2022 NCAA Tournament, gymnastics taking the floor for its first meet this season and much more, UK Athletics has plenty of noteworthy events taking place over the break while most students relax at home and away from campus.
4-star EDGE Rico Walker schedules official visit to Kentucky
Hickory (N.C.) edge rusher Rico Walker (6-foot-3, 233) will take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. The Wildcats are also slated to host New Caney (Tex.) cornerback CJ Blocker, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institue safety Rahmir Stewart, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical tight end Khamari Anderson and Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom.
fox56news.com
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act
A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
fox56news.com
City councilman proposes solution to Georgetown water hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city’s mayor Tom Prather said contractor mistakes and a math error by hired consultants have cost Georgetown millions of dollars. But Councilman David Lusby said he has a solution that could pay for a new water treatment plant without being such a drain on the taxpayers.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
wymt.com
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
Kentucky Kernel
UK volleyball fights for Final Four spot
Following its sweeping victory over No. 6 Western Kentucky on Dec. 2, Kentucky volleyball is set to travel to Palo Alto for the Regional Finals hosted by Stanford, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Wildcats entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed, being...
Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class. Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday: DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in ...
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through …. The Paris Animal Welfare...
Comments / 0