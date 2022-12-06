ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kennetttimes.com

Kennett Sq. Borough Council approves 2023 budget

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Kennett Square Borough Council unanimously approved a budget for 2023. The approved budget reflects a substantial investment in capital projects and infrastructure as the Borough’s capital investment will grow by over 7% compared to previous years. The approved budget strategically allocates resources to leverage and maximize grant opportunities. The approved budget yields approximately $5.1 million in Borough revenue (total taxes and fees) and nearly $4.5 million in total grant revenue. The budget was approved after solicitation of resident input over several months and across multiple meetings.
