It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
How closure of Route 420 south bridge impacting drivers, businesses
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Drivers are dealing with a longer commute after a major bridge in Delaware County was abruptly shut down. PennDOT says the Route 420 South bridge is deteriorating and damaged.Becky Sciarrino is the co-owner of America's Pie on Powhattan Avenue in Tinicum Township. With the southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge shut down, she says it's harder for her customers to get to the store and for delivery drivers to deliver food."It's frightening. It's scary. A lot of family members depend on these stores," Sciarrino said.She recently bought out two adjacent storefronts to expand the pizza...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Delaware County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Delaware County minds: Will 2022 bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
kennetttimes.com
Kennett Sq. Borough Council approves 2023 budget
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Kennett Square Borough Council unanimously approved a budget for 2023. The approved budget reflects a substantial investment in capital projects and infrastructure as the Borough’s capital investment will grow by over 7% compared to previous years. The approved budget strategically allocates resources to leverage and maximize grant opportunities. The approved budget yields approximately $5.1 million in Borough revenue (total taxes and fees) and nearly $4.5 million in total grant revenue. The budget was approved after solicitation of resident input over several months and across multiple meetings.
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican Food
Some days call for tacos. Flavorful and crisp, delicious tacos. Lancaster has a decent amount of Mexican restaurants within the widespread county. Here are four of them, dishing up tasty Mexican cuisine:
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
kennetttimes.com
On Stage: Matt Cappy taps into holiday spirit at City Winery
Matt Cappy, one of the top young trumpeters in the jazz scene, is a musician on the move. On December 15, he will travel 1,125 miles south to be a guest performer at the Mississippi Jazz Foundation’s 19th Annual “Night of Musical Artistry” in Jackson, Mississippi. In...
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
NBC Philadelphia
Deteriorating Delco Bridge Closed ‘Indefinitely'. Here's How to Get Around It
Drivers are being forced to find a different route due to the indefinite closure of a bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. PennDOT announced Wednesday that "the bridge carrying southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County will be closed indefinitely... following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during a recent bridge inspection."
Chester County Artist Completed More Than 300 Works Despite Starting to Paint in Her Seventies
A self-taught Chester County artist Ida Ella Jones completed more than 300 works during her painting career that began when she was 72, writes Beverly Sheppard for Pennsylvania Heritage. Dubbed by some “the Grandma Moses of Chester County,” Jones started painting in 1947 and did not stop until her death...
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
