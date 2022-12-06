ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Code Blue weather declaration issued for Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A “Code Blue” Declaration has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday night, December 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. and ending on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

How closure of Route 420 south bridge impacting drivers, businesses

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Drivers are dealing with a longer commute after a major bridge in Delaware County was abruptly shut down. PennDOT says the Route 420 South bridge is deteriorating and damaged.Becky Sciarrino is the co-owner of America's Pie on Powhattan Avenue in Tinicum Township. With the southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge shut down, she says it's harder for her customers to get to the store and for delivery drivers to deliver food."It's frightening. It's scary. A lot of family members depend on these stores," Sciarrino said.She recently bought out two adjacent storefronts to expand the pizza...
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
kennetttimes.com

Kennett Sq. Borough Council approves 2023 budget

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Kennett Square Borough Council unanimously approved a budget for 2023. The approved budget reflects a substantial investment in capital projects and infrastructure as the Borough’s capital investment will grow by over 7% compared to previous years. The approved budget strategically allocates resources to leverage and maximize grant opportunities. The approved budget yields approximately $5.1 million in Borough revenue (total taxes and fees) and nearly $4.5 million in total grant revenue. The budget was approved after solicitation of resident input over several months and across multiple meetings.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
kennetttimes.com

On Stage: Matt Cappy taps into holiday spirit at City Winery

Matt Cappy, one of the top young trumpeters in the jazz scene, is a musician on the move. On December 15, he will travel 1,125 miles south to be a guest performer at the Mississippi Jazz Foundation’s 19th Annual “Night of Musical Artistry” in Jackson, Mississippi. In...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

