96.1 The Breeze

2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Address For The New Stadium In Buffalo, New York?

The current address for Highmark Stadium in 1 Bills Drive. It makes sense that the new stadium on the opposite side may have the address of 2 Bills Drive?. The Buffalo Bills will take on a divisional rival in their first home game in weeks this Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Jets will come to town for their second meeting this season and it comes after a week filled with ups and downs for fans and players.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York

It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion

A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Worst Holiday Gifts To Give In Buffalo

Now is the season to spend and if you are out and about looking for the perfect gift for someone from Buffalo, there are some gifts to avoid. Everyone always wants to give the perfect gift, but there is a fine line between the best and worst gifts when it comes to giving in Western New York. Some gifts are just a big no-no.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

UB Bulls graduate into WNY basketball coaching careers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rod Middleton and Tony Watson II arrived in Western New York seven years apart, and neither believed he would stay here after college. Bonded by their common University at Buffalo playing basketball experience and early morning sweat sessions while pursuing overseas opportunities, Middleton and Watson eventually teamed together to launch Pro […]
LANCASTER, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY

The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Out 2 Eat: Elm Street Bakery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're on the hunt for fresh bread and pastries, wood-fired pizzas, a chef-prepared meal with family and friends, or a cozy cocktail in the speakeasy, Elm Street Bakery is a one-stop holiday shop. "It's definitely a destination, you feel like you're in a little storybook,"...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday

A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

