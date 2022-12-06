Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Famous Hollywood Director Says He Wants to Get a Home in Buffalo
We all know the famous movie-making cities in the United States. New York City has to be number one, with others like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and even ones like New Orleans and Minneapolis being in contention. However, Buffalo is slowly but surely becoming a popular city to film movies...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
The Address For The New Stadium In Buffalo, New York?
The current address for Highmark Stadium in 1 Bills Drive. It makes sense that the new stadium on the opposite side may have the address of 2 Bills Drive?. The Buffalo Bills will take on a divisional rival in their first home game in weeks this Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Jets will come to town for their second meeting this season and it comes after a week filled with ups and downs for fans and players.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Holiday cards for woman with ALS
40-year-old Kristin Goetz with ALS hopes the Buffalo community comes together and uplift her spirits as a Christmas miracle this year.
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York
It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Micah Hyde Trolls Teammate With Ugly Christmas Sweater
The Buffalo Bills are great at working together on the field and they have a close-knit bond off the field. Check out this Twitter post that shows Micah Hyde and his wife trolling one of the Bills Mafia Favorites Isaiah McKenzie. You got to love the factor that the only...
Worst Holiday Gifts To Give In Buffalo
Now is the season to spend and if you are out and about looking for the perfect gift for someone from Buffalo, there are some gifts to avoid. Everyone always wants to give the perfect gift, but there is a fine line between the best and worst gifts when it comes to giving in Western New York. Some gifts are just a big no-no.
UB Bulls graduate into WNY basketball coaching careers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rod Middleton and Tony Watson II arrived in Western New York seven years apart, and neither believed he would stay here after college. Bonded by their common University at Buffalo playing basketball experience and early morning sweat sessions while pursuing overseas opportunities, Middleton and Watson eventually teamed together to launch Pro […]
D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre is planning a HUGE sale of costumes and props
They have been collecting costumes and props for forty-two seasons at the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre in Buffalo and are planning to sell a lot of it.
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY
The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
Miami Dolphins Fans Donating to Help Out Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills have been hit hard by the injury bug this season. It feels as if everyone on the defensive side of the ball has faced some sort of injury this season. Most of the defensive starters have been hurt at some point, other than Taron Johnson. The Bills...
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Out 2 Eat: Elm Street Bakery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether you're on the hunt for fresh bread and pastries, wood-fired pizzas, a chef-prepared meal with family and friends, or a cozy cocktail in the speakeasy, Elm Street Bakery is a one-stop holiday shop. "It's definitely a destination, you feel like you're in a little storybook,"...
Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday
A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
The 'Rail Barons' keep the trains running at the Buffalo History Museum
In 1990 a group of model train enthusiasts convinced The Buffalo History Museum to let them install a model train layout.
