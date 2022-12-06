For the first time since early February of 2021, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is lower than the year-ago price. On Dec. 8, the average price stood at $3.33, compared to $3.34 last year, according to data collected by the American Automobile Association. That positive economic development is tempered by the fact that the last time this happened, gas was a mere $2.44 per gallon.

