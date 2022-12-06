Read full article on original website
Weekly highlights: the Top Three
This week’s highlight reel of Top Three stories of the week from HBSDealer.com ranges from industry giant Lowe’s to two-location Marcus Lumber to the mass retailer Dollar General. Click on the links below for more information on the topics above, plus more on “Recovery Hardware.”
True Value makes leadership moves
TV Cooperative Company Board reported it has added three new directors: Lee Kuenning, Michael Collins and Rodrigo Cuarón. “Lee Kuenning, third generation in the family, owns and operates four Ohio-based True Value stores,” said the board. “With 25 years of experience in the hardware business, he learned from two of the best mentors imaginable – his father Scott Kuenning and grandfather and founder, Stan Kuenning.”
Quikrete Industry Dashboard
For the first time since early February of 2021, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is lower than the year-ago price. On Dec. 8, the average price stood at $3.33, compared to $3.34 last year, according to data collected by the American Automobile Association. That positive economic development is tempered by the fact that the last time this happened, gas was a mere $2.44 per gallon.
Jones Stephens offers Dual Clamps
Jones Stephens added to its line of clamps and pipe hangers with new Dual Clamps. According to the company, it’s a product with a unique capability because the Dual Clamps can hold two different sizes of pipe – ½” and ¾”. The clamps come...
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
EYE on RETAIL: Imports wind down as labor dispute continues
Major U.S. container ports are headed into what is expected to be a major slowdown after another very busy and challenging year. With most holiday merchandise already on retailers’ shelves or in their warehouses, December cargo volume at the nation’s major container ports should be significantly below records set earlier this year, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
