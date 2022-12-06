Read full article on original website
Related
hbsdealer.com
Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders
More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
hbsdealer.com
True Value makes leadership moves
TV Cooperative Company Board reported it has added three new directors: Lee Kuenning, Michael Collins and Rodrigo Cuarón. “Lee Kuenning, third generation in the family, owns and operates four Ohio-based True Value stores,” said the board. “With 25 years of experience in the hardware business, he learned from two of the best mentors imaginable – his father Scott Kuenning and grandfather and founder, Stan Kuenning.”
hbsdealer.com
Kohler adds chief brand officer
Kohler Co. has appointed Samie Barr as chief brand officer. The role was created, said the firm, to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the Kohler brand globally across a diverse set of dynamic businesses. “Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the...
hbsdealer.com
Jones Stephens offers Dual Clamps
Jones Stephens added to its line of clamps and pipe hangers with new Dual Clamps. According to the company, it’s a product with a unique capability because the Dual Clamps can hold two different sizes of pipe – ½” and ¾”. The clamps come...
hbsdealer.com
Great Southern Wood making big Alabama investment
Great Southern Wood has big plans in Alabama. The supplier of pressure treated lumber and the parent company of the Yellawood brand said it will invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, Ala. According to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, the move will...
hbsdealer.com
Deere, LEAP coalition help black farmers
John Deere and the LEAP Coalition announced a new partnership with the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation (CHPP), further strengthening its commitment to eliminate heirs’ property barriers and advance the lives and livelihoods of black farmers. “Heirs’ property remains a major hurdle, precluding access to vital resources needed...
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Imports wind down as labor dispute continues
Major U.S. container ports are headed into what is expected to be a major slowdown after another very busy and challenging year. With most holiday merchandise already on retailers’ shelves or in their warehouses, December cargo volume at the nation’s major container ports should be significantly below records set earlier this year, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
hbsdealer.com
Alside delivers siding colors foresight
A survey conducted by the exterior building products manufacturer predicts the top siding colors of 2023. While the industry’s top paint manufacturers have forecasted some of the hottest tones and colors of 2023, siding experts from Alside are weighing in on exterior trends for next year. This includes Alside’s...
hbsdealer.com
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
hbsdealer.com
Urban Machine uses AI to turn waste into lumber
Urban Machine, a robotics company that reclaims lumber from construction and demolition projects, has closed a $5.6 Million seed round. The company reclaims lumber that is considered waste and destined for landfill into high-volume, locally sourced premium lumber products. Urban Machine’s robot uses artificial intelligence (AI) software to remove nails and wood contaminants so the lumber can be reused by the construction industry.
Comments / 0