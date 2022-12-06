Read full article on original website
ChristianaCare West Grove campus awarded $2.5M grant from state Department of Human Services
The ChristianaCare West Grove campus has received a $2.5 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for facility renovation and the development of outpatient services. The grant consists of $1.5 million from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act (ARPA) and $1 million from the Commonwealth. ChristianaCare finalized the...
Kennett Sq. Borough Council approves 2023 budget
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Kennett Square Borough Council unanimously approved a budget for 2023. The approved budget reflects a substantial investment in capital projects and infrastructure as the Borough’s capital investment will grow by over 7% compared to previous years. The approved budget strategically allocates resources to leverage and maximize grant opportunities. The approved budget yields approximately $5.1 million in Borough revenue (total taxes and fees) and nearly $4.5 million in total grant revenue. The budget was approved after solicitation of resident input over several months and across multiple meetings.
Sheriff’s Office partners with Domestic Violence Center of Chester County for ‘Lights On for the Holidays’
Continuing a call for assistance and protection of women, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office led a winter holiday project for the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County (DVCCC): Lights On for the Holidays. Joined by women’s service sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha-Iota Tau Omega and WSFS, members of the CCSO provided donations for the basic need of electricity at safe houses and offices of DVCCC.
