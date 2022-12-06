Read full article on original website
dekalbcountyga.gov
DeKalb to Unveil Bicentennial Mural Rendering during Celebration on Dec. 9
DeKalb County will unveil a rendering of a bicentennial mural depicting the county’s rich history during a kickoff on Dec. 9, 2022, which marks the founding of the county in 1822. The mural, which will show DeKalb’s history from prehistoric times to modern development, will go outside the county’s...
Happy 200th Birthday, DeKalb County!
DeKalb County will begin a yearlong Bicentennial celebration on Dec. 9, 2022, which marks the founding of the county in 1822. DeKalb was formed by an act of the Georgia Legislature on Dec. 9, 1822, from portions of Fayette, Gwinnett and Henry counties. The county was named in honor of...
Peaceland Park to Host First Virtual Master Plan Public Meeting December 14
The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold the first virtual public meeting Wednesday, December 14, from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to participate and offer guidance for future county park improvements via Microsoft Teams. Click here to join the meeting and use Meeting ID: 247 600 374 156 and passcode: JoYaBJ.
DeKalb Receives “Stable” Credit Rating for Water and Sewer Bonds
Prudent financial management highlighted as a key factor. Moody’s Investors Service has assigned an Aa3 credit rating to DeKalb County’s planned $552 million water and sewer bonds. In a recent announcement, Moody’s stated the outlook on the revenue bonds is “stable.”. According to Moody’s announcement, the...
