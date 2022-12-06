DeKalb County will begin a yearlong Bicentennial celebration on Dec. 9, 2022, which marks the founding of the county in 1822. DeKalb was formed by an act of the Georgia Legislature on Dec. 9, 1822, from portions of Fayette, Gwinnett and Henry counties. The county was named in honor of...

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO