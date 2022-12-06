Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that invading Russian forces had "destroyed" the eastern city of Bakhmut, The Associated Press reported. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins," Zelensky said during his nightly video address, per AP. It is unclear, though, what the Ukrainian president meant by "destroyed," as reports indicated that a number of buildings in Bakhmut remained standing, with citizens still roaming the city streets. While Ukrainian forces continue to cause problems for the invading Russian forces, the destruction of Bakhmut comes as Russia launches a barrage of heavy attacks on the country's eastern region. Much...

