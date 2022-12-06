Read full article on original website
Biden administration to appeal ruling blocking Title 42 immigration policy
The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocks the government from expelling migrants at the southern U.S. border without the chance for asylum under the Title 42 policy. Driving the news: In a notice of an appeal filed Wednesday, the Department of Justice argued that the Centers...
Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before House committee next Tuesday
Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services next Tuesday as part of the panel's investigation into FTX's collapse. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has embarked on a wide-ranging media tour after the company filed for bankruptcy but hasn't testified under oath. The former CEO missed a separate...
Jan. 6 committee plans Dec. 21 release for final report
The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot plans to release its final report on Dec. 21, the panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said Wednesday. Why it matters: The eight-chapter report is the culmination of a year and a half of work by the panel, including hundreds...
Sam Bankman-Fried ignores Senate request, setting up subpoena
Sam Bankman-Fried missed a Thursday evening deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at an upcoming hearing, setting up the possibility of a subpoena. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has given a slew of media interviews since FTX collapsed, but hasn't yet spoken under penalty of...
The three Democrats who want their party's top spot on House Oversight
A three-way race is brewing for the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee, which will play a crucial role in fending off investigations when the GOP takes the majority next month. Why it matters: "Failing to meet this moment with the right personnel in leadership roles would be...
Business Insider
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says candidates in the race for 2024 Republican nomination are not scared of Trump
Speaking to The New York Times, Gov. Chris Sununu said former President Donald Trump would be beatable in the 2024 Republican primary.
Incoming Rep. Frost says he was denied D.C. apartment over bad credit
Maxwell Frost, the Democratic representative-elect for Florida's 10th Congressional District and the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said Thursday he was denied an apartment in the District of Columbia over bad credit. Why it matters: Frost said his bad credit stemmed from him taking on debt to...
The rule that silences the White House on economic data
Within a few minutes of major economic data releases, news organizations send out alerts, analysts push out research notes, and Economics Twitter parses the details and implications. But White House officials — who presumably have the most reason to celebrate a good number, or explain away a bad one —...
House sends marriage equality bill to Biden's desk
The House on Thursday passed a bill codifying federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriage, sending it to President Biden's desk for his signature. Why it matters: The passage of the Respect for Marriage Act marks Congress' first successful legislative response to Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision earlier this year that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Right-wing demand list further complicates McCarthy's speaker bid
A group of seven current and incoming right-wing House Republicans who have not yet taken public positions on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for speaker on Thursday released a list of demands for GOP leadership. Why it matters: The list includes at least one item that's likely to...
Rep. Gosar deletes tweet backing Trump's call to "terminate" parts of Constitution
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday posted, then deleted, a tweet stating he supported former President Trump's call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over baseless claims of election fraud. Why it matters: The tweet, which included a screenshot of Trump's original social media post calling for termination of...
How the Biden admin says Brittney Griner's release happened
President Biden made the "painful decision" to swap jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout after determining that Russia was never going to meet his demand that another jailed American, Paul Whelan, also be freed, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The big picture: Not only did...
Indiana attorney general sues TikTok over child safety, data privacy concerns
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) announced Wednesday that he is suing TikTok for allegedly failing to protect children from mature content and deceiving users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. Why it matters: None of the allegations are new to TikTok, which is owned by the...
Scoop: U.S. presses UN not to update list of companies operating in Israeli settlements
The Biden administration is pressing UN human rights chief Volker Türk not to expand the list of companies that operate in the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli officials and an Israeli Foreign Ministry cable. Why it matters: While the U.S. had a long-standing position...
Emhoff warns of "epidemic of hate" amid rising antisemitism
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff warned Wednesday of an "epidemic of hate" facing the U.S. during a roundtable he convened at the White House. Driving the news: "There's an epidemic of hate facing our country. We're seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts," Emhoff said during the roundtable, which included Jewish leaders and White House officials.
Russia has "destroyed" Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that invading Russian forces had "destroyed" the eastern city of Bakhmut, The Associated Press reported. "The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins," Zelensky said during his nightly video address, per AP. It is unclear, though, what the Ukrainian president meant by "destroyed," as reports indicated that a number of buildings in Bakhmut remained standing, with citizens still roaming the city streets. While Ukrainian forces continue to cause problems for the invading Russian forces, the destruction of Bakhmut comes as Russia launches a barrage of heavy attacks on the country's eastern region. Much...
Kyrsten Sinema's defection without a difference
The recent history of party-switching senators includes stories of moderates feeling abandoned, longtime politicians unwilling to face primary voters or thrown out in primaries, and secret campaigns by one party to pick the other's pocket.
Dan Snyder allegedly "obstructed" House probe into Washington Commanders, panel says
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder "obstructed" a congressional investigation into the football team and gave "misleading" testimony, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday. Driving the news: The embattled Snyder "ultimately sat for a private deposition but failed to provide full and complete testimony," the panel said in...
"Trump would prevail": Dems alarmed by 2024 bipartisan spoilers
Democrats are trying to stop outside groups from forming a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024, warning voters that the effort is political malpractice. Why it matters: A third party could hand the presidency to Donald Trump, warns a new report from Third Way, shared first with Axios. The report details...
Putin: More prisoner swaps with U.S. "possible" after Griner-Bout exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday more U.S.-Russian prisoner swaps may occur if the two countries can continue to reach compromises, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: The comments come one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Driving the...
