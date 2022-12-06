Barry Odom is expected to bring a key defensive coach with him from Arkansas to UNLV, as the former Razorbacks defensive coordinator fills out his new staff. Odom is targeting linebackers coach Michael Scherer, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic reported, as the 29-year old former Mizzou star linebacker played and coached for Odom. Feldman added that Scherer is expected to get a coordinator role at UNLV.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO