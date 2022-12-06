ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Michigan Announces The Passing Of Dametrius Walker

The Michigan Wolverines are in mourning this week following the passing of beloved Michigan prospect Dametrius "Meechie" Walker. Meechie was a high school star at Muskegon High School in Michigan and had planned on joining the Wolverines to play college football. Sadly, Walker was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and had to quit football before his senior year of high school.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message

NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision

Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer

Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal. "To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job

Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job

It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
Look: Dan Mullen Reacts To The Drama At Mississippi State

The transfer portal window has opened with a bang. Numerous players from all over the country are looking for a new home, including Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson announced he was entering the portal on Wednesday and took a shot at his former head coach in his announcement.
