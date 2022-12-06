Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded vs. the Utah Jazz
Thunder Trounced by Grizzlies in Memphis
Without defensive standout Lu Dort and veteran wing Kenrich Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 on Wednesday night, ending OKC’s three-game win streak. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant notched a triple-double against the Thunder, totaling 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. For Oklahoma...
NBC Sports
Ben Simmons targeting Friday vs. Hawks to return from calf strain
Ben Simmons has missed the Nets’ last three games with knee pain tied to a left calf strain, and he will be out Wednesday, too, when Brooklyn takes on Charlotte. However, he plans to return on Friday (Dec. 9) against the Hawks. Simmons was adjusting to a new role...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) out on Wednesday
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Golden State on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Conley...
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored
Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency live on-air before game against the Oklahoma City Thunder... with statement later saying play-by-play man is 'stable' after 'dehydration' issue
Prior to this evening's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, longtime Hawks play-by-play man Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency. Rathbun was on the air alongside color commentator Dominique Wilkins just before tip off, when he slumped back in his chair, dropped the paper he was holding, and seemed to start having convulsions before losing consciousness.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (15-9). Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games but still sits in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are...
Yardbarker
Suns' Monty Williams Outclassed in Matchups, Rotations
The Dallas Mavericks (lead by Luka Doncic's 33 points) beat the Phoenix Suns in Dallas on Monday night after some different bench moves made by head coach Monty Williams. The Suns fell to an early deficit in the first quarter after shots were not seemly falling like they did in San Antonio the night before. Doncic did his usual, controlling the pace of the game, having the ball on a string and cashing four of his nine three-pointers.
Yardbarker
Pistons, Mavs Touch Base on Nerlens Noel Trade
Along with the Mavs, several other playoff contenders are showing interest in Noel, a veteran rim-protector, Begley added. “Noel was a key force for New York’s defense in 2021, when the club made a surprise run to the playoffs,” Begley wrote. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and was acquired...
Pacers And Timberwolves Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Magic Starting 5: Los Angeles Clippers Beaten by Orlando in Overtime
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
