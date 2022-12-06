The Dallas Mavericks (lead by Luka Doncic's 33 points) beat the Phoenix Suns in Dallas on Monday night after some different bench moves made by head coach Monty Williams. The Suns fell to an early deficit in the first quarter after shots were not seemly falling like they did in San Antonio the night before. Doncic did his usual, controlling the pace of the game, having the ball on a string and cashing four of his nine three-pointers.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO