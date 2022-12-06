ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside The Thunder

Thunder Trounced by Grizzlies in Memphis

Without defensive standout Lu Dort and veteran wing Kenrich Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 on Wednesday night, ending OKC’s three-game win streak. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant notched a triple-double against the Thunder, totaling 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. For Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Utah's Mike Conley (knee) out on Wednesday

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Conley has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Golden State on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Conley...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Mail

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency live on-air before game against the Oklahoma City Thunder... with statement later saying play-by-play man is 'stable' after 'dehydration' issue

Prior to this evening's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, longtime Hawks play-by-play man Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency. Rathbun was on the air alongside color commentator Dominique Wilkins just before tip off, when he slumped back in his chair, dropped the paper he was holding, and seemed to start having convulsions before losing consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Suns' Monty Williams Outclassed in Matchups, Rotations

The Dallas Mavericks (lead by Luka Doncic's 33 points) beat the Phoenix Suns in Dallas on Monday night after some different bench moves made by head coach Monty Williams. The Suns fell to an early deficit in the first quarter after shots were not seemly falling like they did in San Antonio the night before. Doncic did his usual, controlling the pace of the game, having the ball on a string and cashing four of his nine three-pointers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Pistons, Mavs Touch Base on Nerlens Noel Trade

Along with the Mavs, several other playoff contenders are showing interest in Noel, a veteran rim-protector, Begley added. “Noel was a key force for New York’s defense in 2021, when the club made a surprise run to the playoffs,” Begley wrote. Noel, 28, is 6-foot-11 and was acquired...
DETROIT, MI

