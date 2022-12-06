Read full article on original website
A Travel Review of 2022 - The Events & Trends That Shaped the Industry - By Luis Millan
A travel review of 2022 paints a conflicting picture in which optimism over an apparent return to ‘normal’ following the Covid-19 pandemic is offset by pessimism regarding other threats including escalating geopolitical tensions and industry challenges. Luis Millan, Head of Research at ForwardKeys highlights the six main reasons for concern and relief.
Deloitte Releaseas Tech Trends 2023 Report
IT is marching toward three endgames: simplicity, intelligence, and abundance. How will that play out in the enterprise in 18 to 24 months—and beyond?. Explore this new frontier in the 14th annual Tech Trends report to discover how forward-looking organizations are becoming comfortable with AI, modernizing legacy systems, crafting tech talent strategies, experimenting with the immersive internet, and more.
America's Monthly-GDP Rose in October
"America's monthly GDP "...rose by an anemic, month-to-month annual rate of 0.5%", said UNH Professor Evangelos Otto Simos (in exile), after an increase of 2.4 percent in September. For GDP in monthly frequency, Kefallonia's research lab introduced twenty years ago a monthly growth analytic, 'annualized rolling three-month growth' rate in...
