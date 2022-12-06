CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A break in the rain for now, but remaining unsettled. Tonight and most of Thursday, dry. Some partial sun possible Thursday morning, but skies turn cloudy, highs in the 50s. Late Thursday night and into Friday, more showers return. Addtional rain a quarter to less than half an inch. Chillier temperatures in the 40s for Friday and Saturday. This weekend, we will still have mostly cloudy skies, with the chance of rain lower.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO