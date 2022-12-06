Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Break From the Rain for Now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A break in the rain for now, but remaining unsettled. Tonight and most of Thursday, dry. Some partial sun possible Thursday morning, but skies turn cloudy, highs in the 50s. Late Thursday night and into Friday, more showers return. Addtional rain a quarter to less than half an inch. Chillier temperatures in the 40s for Friday and Saturday. This weekend, we will still have mostly cloudy skies, with the chance of rain lower.
NBC 29 News
Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours
VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
WJLA
Spotlight on Charlottesville: Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort
Explore Charlottesville & Albemarle County This Winter and plan your visit at VisitCharlottesville.org. We begin at Boar's Head Resort where you can't miss their Winter Wander! Make sure to plan your visit and purchase tickets by clicking here:
NBC 29 News
Robotic vehicles will drive UVA North Fork Research Park employees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ve all heard robots are the future, and now you can ride in one. Perrone Robotics has devised a completely self-driving vehicle, and soon it will be taking more than 1,000 people to places they want to go in UVA’s North Fork Discovery Park.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WRIC TV
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia. The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Traffic on US 250 in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 overnight on Saturday and Sunday while paving work is done on US 250 at the $14.3 million diverging diamond interchange project. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m....
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
NBC 29 News
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA in September 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
NBC 29 News
UVA research works toward prevention of negative drug interaction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia is changing the way doctors understand a common protein. Until now, scientists thought albumin, a transporter in the blood would respond similarly to lab models. “Sometimes you are tying to take proteins from a horse or something else...
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash
WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
NBC 29 News
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
