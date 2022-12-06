ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Break From the Rain for Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A break in the rain for now, but remaining unsettled. Tonight and most of Thursday, dry. Some partial sun possible Thursday morning, but skies turn cloudy, highs in the 50s. Late Thursday night and into Friday, more showers return. Addtional rain a quarter to less than half an inch. Chillier temperatures in the 40s for Friday and Saturday. This weekend, we will still have mostly cloudy skies, with the chance of rain lower.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours

VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The annual Lights of Love event has returned to fundraise for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. Santa Claus was in attendance at the event...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA in September 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA research works toward prevention of negative drug interaction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia is changing the way doctors understand a common protein. Until now, scientists thought albumin, a transporter in the blood would respond similarly to lab models. “Sometimes you are tying to take proteins from a horse or something else...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VSP: One fatality in West Augusta crash

WEST AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have announced that one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash occurred in the 2000 block of Shenandoah Mountain Dr. in Augusta County. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 6 according to the VSP, and the crash...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
STAUNTON, VA

