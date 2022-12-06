Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders
While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
NFL Week 14 picks: Eagles-Giants, Chargers-Dolphins and more
Thanksgiving is now officially in the rearview mirror and for the NFL, that means the stretch run has just begun. Just five weeks remain in the regular season and a couple of teams face playoff-clinching scenarios as soon as this weekend. However, six teams -- Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington -- are on bye. Still, there's plenty on the line during Week 14.
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Jaguars waive Darrell Henderson
Running back Darrell Henderson‘s time in Jacksonville has come to an end. The Jaguars announced that they waived Henderson on Friday. He was claimed off of waivers from the Rams on November 23. No corresponding roster move was announced, so the Jaguars have an open spot on their 53-man...
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft
Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Zion Williamson's Viral Quote After Suns-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his...
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
Why Shanahan felt 'alone' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
When the 49ers first found out that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had broken his foot against the Miami Dolphins, his teammates understandably were devasted by the news. However, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knew before everyone else how bad the injury was, he had a different reaction than most. "I...
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo change bigger than Brock Purdy transition
The 49ers are transitioning to a new starting quarterback for the second time this season and head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks it will be easier this time even though new starter Brock Purdy is a rookie who joined the team as a seventh-round pick. That’s not because the 49ers already...
Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss
Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
Kittle's lack of work with Purdy not a factor in win vs. Miami
SANTA CLARA — George Kittle didn’t have much experience with Brock Purdy before the 49ers’ Week 13 win, but that was not a factor for the All-Pro tight end. Kittle caught two of his three targets from Purdy for 22 yards, one being a pivotal third-down conversion that went for 19 yards at the end of the second quarter. It kept the 49ers' drive alive, which ended in a touchdown and gave them the lead going into halftime.
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
