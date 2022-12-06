Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts believe these fast-growing companies could skyrocket next year.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Carter's Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.18% Yield (CRI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), which saw buying by Director William J. Montgoris.
3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Dividend Kings are great long-term wealth builders. Here are three that Wall Street feels have a particularly good upside.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $542.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer...
3 Dividend ETF Picks For December 2022
November was the best month of this year so far for dividend stocks. Even with the S&P 500 being down more than 20% at different points during 2022, many dividend ETFs have still been able to post positive returns, cementing their position as one of the most consistent and best-performing groups of 2022. Every dividend ETF posted a positive return last month and the top 30 best-performing funds all gained at least 12%.
NASDAQ
What Makes VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Coca-Cola and 3 Other High-Quality Stocks to Buy This December
Recent positive economic data indicate that the U.S. economy is not cooling despite the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy since March. This could prompt the Fed to continue its supersized rate...
msn.com
Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?
Economic concerns ranging from elevated inflation to interest rate hikes have heavily weighed on financial markets this year. This explains why the S&P 500 index has dropped over 17% so far in 2022. But many stocks have outperformed the index during this time, especially in healthcare. Down just 11% to...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
NASDAQ
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed at $128.08, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Autodesk (ADSK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this design software company have returned -0.7%, compared to the...
Comments / 0