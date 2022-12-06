Chicago Bears Week 13 Takeaways: The Rivalry Strikes Again

Draft position improves, Justin Fields looks great, and the Bears' future is bright. But losing to Green Bay still sucks.

Damn the Green Bay Packers. From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have caused the Chicago Bears endless pain and handed them a lot of losses. Sunday was no different as the Bears fell 28-19. Despite the loss, there is plenty to be happy about when it comes to the Bears. Still, losses to the Packers still sting, no matter what the circumstances.

Without further ado, let's dive into some takeaways from Sunday's loss.

He IS HIM... STILL

After missing Week 12 due to a sprained left shoulder, Justin Fields heroically returned for the Bears against the Packers. Despite the injury, Fields was insanely good in his return. Although the surface numbers aren't the greatest thanks to the two interceptions, Fields was one of the best quarterbacks (pending Monday Night Football) in Week 13. Check it out:

There is some quality company atop that list. Going 20/25 with 254 yards through the air is one hell of a day. In addition, Fields ran for 71 yards and a touchdown, most of it coming on his electric 55-yard touchdown run.

Additionally, the beautiful deep ball that Justin Fields possesses was on full display. Big bombs to both Equanimeous St. Brown and N'Keal Harry were things of beauty. That is definitely something more fans will want to see moving forward.

Let's be honest, this game shows that statements about Fields being a running back and other uninformed critiques else are all a bunch of crap. The guy can throw. Yes, the guy can run. He can do it all and he's doing more with less than any other player in the NFL.

Even the Bears On Tap guys had plenty to say here. Nonetheless, we got a guy.

He Still Owns Them

I hate to say it, but Aaron Rodgers got the last laugh once again. You can tell the guy loves beating the Chicago Bears. In fact, some might say it's what keeps him going in his NFL career. The guy tortures the Bears and the numbers back it up.

We'll keep this section short. It is what it is. He still owns the Bears. Hopefully that trend doesn't hold up much longer.

Jack Sanborn: LB Extraordinaire

He did it again. Jack Sanborn continues to dominate in the absence of Roquan Smith. This week, Sanborn added another 11 tackles to his season total, seven of which were solo. In addition, he made a pair of plays that really stood out. His tackle on the Aaron Jones screen was the first great play.

At the tail end of the above clip is his second outstanding play. He scraped across the line of scrimmage and ran down Jones for the tackle for loss. If Sanborn finishes the season playing the way he is now, he'll certainly be in line to start at middle linebacker in 2023.

Bears the Better Offense

Contrary to popular belief, the Bears were the better statistical offense on Sunday. Against the Packers, Chicago racked up 254 passing yards and 155 rushing yards. 400-plus yards of offense is cool and tough. However, the Packers managed to outgain the Bears on the ground by a slight margin.

Nonetheless, the offensive output is encouraging. 409 total yards is not something Bears fans are used to from that side of the ball. That being said, 19 points are not enough, and the Bears need to take care of the football. More on that below.

Can't Lose the Turnover Battle

Ah, yes. The classic turnover battle. It is such an important part of the game that sometimes goes understated. The Bears lost the turnover battle to the Packers. The Packers refused to give up the football, and the Bears had three total turnovers. Justin Fields' two interceptions are up for discussion regarding who was at fault, but those picks plus a fumble from Chase Claypool gave the Packers ample opportunities to score.

Truly, Rodgers wasn't as dominant as he should have been against the injured Bears. A week ago , Mike White put on an absolute show. This week, Rodgers posted 182 yards and a touchdown against a depleted Chicago secondary. Call it what you want, the Packers still won, but it wasn't because of Rodgers .

Do the Bears Have a Kicking Problem?

For starters, no, I don't believe the Bears have a kicking problem. However, the wind played a major factor in Sunday's contest. Cairo Santos, who is usually automatic in the kicking game, missed a field goal and an extra point. His final line was 2/3 on field goals and 1/2 on extra points.

On the other hand, Mason Crosby did not have such issues with the wind. The veteran kicker went 2/2 on both field goals and extra points. Although the kicking game wasn't the end-all-be-all, one can argue that it still had an impact in this contest.

For the season, Santos is 18/20 on field goals and 22/26 on extra points. In today's NFL, with the extra-point attempt moved back, that's pretty good. Concerns may amplify if his struggles continue, but I don't really believe Santos has a kicking problem.

Overall

Overall, the Bears lost to the hated Packers. Are we really surprised? No. The Packers are still a better football team. Besides, don't Bears' fans want the No. 2 overall draft pick with a quarterback already in place? I expect Ryan Poles to trade down from that pick and acquire a boatload of assets to use in efforts to build around Fields.

Regardless, losing to the Packers sucks.

The Chicago Bears FINALLY make it to their bye week in Week 14. The Bears will get some much-needed rest and recovery before a big Week 15 matchup with the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will be at Soldier Field once again when Jalen Hurts and the Eagles come to town for a noon kickoff on December 18.

