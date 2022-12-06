Read full article on original website
msu.edu
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
LANSING – Few Michigan schools follow a balanced – or year-round – calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
msu.edu
MSU researcher says anaerobic digesters are ‘the wave of the future’
BAE Professor Dana Kirk works with dairy producers to establish waste management systems and break down barriers to access for farms of all sizes. Kirk’s interests blossomed into an academic career focused on the development and implementation of waste management systems and waste-to-energy systems for dairy operations. His ultimate goal is to maximize farm production and profitability while preserving and protecting natural resources and ensuring environmental sustainability.
