(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic may soon be without a theater if the Atlantic Board of Adjustment approves a rezoning request from the New Life Church. (Update: The City of Atlantic says the Board of Adjustment meeting originally scheduled for 7:30 am Monday, December 12th will be postponed due to lack of a quorum of members available at that time. A new public hearing will be re-scheduled and the public will be notified when that meeting will take place.)

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO