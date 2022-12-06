ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

OPS working to address safety concerns in Omaha schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is working to help students who have made big mistakes — like bringing a gun to school — find their way back to a better path forward. Opinions vary greatly on how to achieve safety in our schools. OPS has dealt...
OMAHA, NE
harlanonline.com

Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident

HARLAN — A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
HARLAN, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cleaning firm's child labor problems now touch two NE meat packing plants

A federal judge has come down against a nationwide cleaning company accused of putting kids to work in dangerous graveyard shifts in two Nebraska meatpacking plants and at least three others in Minnesota and Arkansan. Packers Sanitation Services has been ordered to ensure it is complying with child labor laws,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
onekindesign.com

A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska

This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1011now.com

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
LINCOLN, NE
WIBW

Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in December in Omaha

Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlas Atlantic Cinema Turns Down the Atlantic Chamber, and CADCO to Save the Theater

(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic may soon be without a theater if the Atlantic Board of Adjustment approves a rezoning request from the New Life Church. (Update: The City of Atlantic says the Board of Adjustment meeting originally scheduled for 7:30 am Monday, December 12th will be postponed due to lack of a quorum of members available at that time. A new public hearing will be re-scheduled and the public will be notified when that meeting will take place.)
ATLANTIC, IA
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS

