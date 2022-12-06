Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
bhsorator.com
Ortega to leave at end of school year, accepts superintendent position in South Sioux City
After four years as a Bear, principal Dr. Rony Ortega will be stepping down at the end of this school year to become the next superintendent of the South Sioux City Community School District. The decision was made following a public interview of the four finalists, which can be watched...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
WOWT
OPS working to address safety concerns in Omaha schools
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is working to help students who have made big mistakes — like bringing a gun to school — find their way back to a better path forward. Opinions vary greatly on how to achieve safety in our schools. OPS has dealt...
Bellevue homeowner welcomes community participation in holiday tradition
The holiday season brings all the decorations. One homeowner in Bellevue wants the community to do more than just drive by and look, instead invites them to be a part of the tradition.
harlanonline.com
Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident
HARLAN — A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
News Channel Nebraska
Cleaning firm's child labor problems now touch two NE meat packing plants
A federal judge has come down against a nationwide cleaning company accused of putting kids to work in dangerous graveyard shifts in two Nebraska meatpacking plants and at least three others in Minnesota and Arkansan. Packers Sanitation Services has been ordered to ensure it is complying with child labor laws,...
onekindesign.com
A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska
This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
WIBW
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
WOWT
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
Atlas Atlantic Cinema Turns Down the Atlantic Chamber, and CADCO to Save the Theater
(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic may soon be without a theater if the Atlantic Board of Adjustment approves a rezoning request from the New Life Church. (Update: The City of Atlantic says the Board of Adjustment meeting originally scheduled for 7:30 am Monday, December 12th will be postponed due to lack of a quorum of members available at that time. A new public hearing will be re-scheduled and the public will be notified when that meeting will take place.)
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
WOWT
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three years ago, some tenants at the Mall of the Bluffs were angry and concerned about the future of their business when the mall shut its doors. Menards purchased the old mall and they didn’t waste any time redeveloping the space. Business owners are hoping this project brings new life to the area.
