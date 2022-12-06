Read full article on original website
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
WIBW
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
kfdi.com
Kansas man arrested for Nebraska kidnapping
A man from Topeka was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman from Nebraska. 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested earlier this week in the Central American country of Belize. Scott was wanted for the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Allen has been missing since November 19, when she was last seen near her home in Omaha.
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
Why Omaha is getting more dense and how neighbors fight back
City leaders believe as the city grows the solution is to build up on the land the city does have, but neighbors don't always want new development.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
WOWT
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
News Channel Nebraska
Night of rock legends comes to Omaha next August
OMAHA, Neb. -- Three rock bands are going on tour together in 2023. Fans can get tickets to watch Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and Mötley Crüe will all be in Omaha on Aug. 13, 2023. Enjoy a Sunday of rock starting at 5 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
KETV.com
Three people seriously hurt in late night Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were seriously injured in a crash late Wednesday night in Omaha. Police found the scene near 50th Street and Northwest Radial Highway around 10:45 p.m. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional details were released at the scene.
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: West Omaha bank became victim of armed robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) are investigating a bank robbery of a West Omaha Bank. On Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m., two males came into the Bank of the West branch at 16808 Harrison St. The men had guns and demanded money before fleeing in an...
iheart.com
Updated Omaha/CB Frozen Precip Track
The forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Omaha are trying to estimate the Thursday arrival of the precipitation into the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. They expect new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible, and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
