Read full article on original website
Related
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Meet the LA-Based Music-Tech Companies Helping Creators Monetize Their Content
Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.
legalizationprofiles.org
Charlotte’s Web Appoints Digital Marketing Executive, Alicia Morga, to Board of Directors
DENVER – Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web” or the “Company”) (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), the market leader in hemp CBD extract products, announces the appointment of Alicia Morga to its Board of Directors. Ms. Morga brings extensive digital marketing and e-commerce experience...
lawstreetmedia.com
Twitter Beats Customer Data Disclosure Suit For Now
On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim granted Twitter’s bid to dismiss a consumer class action over its alleged misuse of customer information such as email addresses and phone numbers. The court agreed that the named plaintiff lacked standing to bring her California Unfair Competition Law (UCL) and breach of contract claims, but granted leave to amend.
ZDNet
How overworked tech pros can make more time for the customer
Anyone in the technology profession knows the meaning of workplace stress all too well. The business demands increased capabilities in the digital realm, modernized applications, and security -- along with fighting daily fires. Special Feature. The Tech Trends to Watch in 2023. Learn about the leading tech trends the world...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
assetservicingtimes.com
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics
FactSet and BMLL Technologies collaborate to provide cloud-based data and analytics. Data services company FactSet has partnered with data and analytics company BMLL Technologies (BMLL) to offer order book history and analytics in the cloud. The collaboration is part of Factset’s efforts to provide cloud solutions that help clients modernise...
Virginia among 33 states securing settlement from JUUL
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced recently that Virginia has joined a bipartisan coalition of 33 states in securing a $434.9 million settlement from JUUL Labs, widely recognized as the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, resolving allegations of nationwide efforts to lure America’s youth into using “vaping” products. The...
Abridge Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Abridge, the leader in medical conversation AI, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005024/en/ Abridge is a 2022 CB Insights’ top digital health company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ledinside.com
As the World’s Largest Production Base of Standard Power Supplies Is Launched, SDG Group Creates Sustainable Future with Reliable Business Partners
MEAN WELL, a leading manufacturer of standard power supply products with a combined revenue of more than USD 1,351 million worldwide, founded Sustainable Development Group (SDG) jointly with PowerNex and SHARE WELL, aiming to implement sustainability-related strategies comprehensively. On November 10, 2022, the group held an inauguration ceremony for MEAN WELL Smart Park located in Suzhou, China, during which guests from around the world witnessed the launch of the world’s largest production base of standard power supplies. The inauguration also demonstrated SDG’s commitment to regard Suzhou as a sustainable development base and create a better future with its partners.
Central America's biggest mine faces closure over tax spat
Rising up through the lush vegetation of Panama's Caribbean coast, a 125-meter chimney serves as a beacon for helicopters approaching the largest mine in Central America, which faces closure next week over a contract dispute. Central America does not have the same mining tradition seen further south.
foodsafetynews.com
Report on FDA offers little new advice: Repair chain of command, increase funds
After 60 days of waiting, a report on operations at the FDA has arrived. It says the agency needs more money and an organizational chart that has a clear chain of command. Agency insiders, observers, and stakeholders have been calling for both for years. The report is from the Reagan-Udall...
salestechstar.com
Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022
Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
The Companies That Are Killing Creativity
In 2012, Jeff Bezos claimed in a letter to Amazon shareholders that the company was serving humanity by eliminating old-fashioned “gatekeepers,” like book publishers, that stood between creators and their audiences. Today, nearly three decades since its founding, the company has indeed replaced these businesses with an even bigger and more centralized gatekeeper: Amazon itself.
TechCrunch
Use customer health data to grow and forecast NRR
As many SaaS companies look to increase net revenue retention (NRR) to compensate for weak or declining sales, they may want to adopt and adapt this maxim to say: “Before we ask existing customers to renew or expand their subscriptions, we will pursue customer success (CS) strategies and activities (‘customer prep’) that help us avoid unpleasant surprises and increase the number of successful outcomes.”
S2S Insurance Specialists Releases Insuring Cannabis 2022-2023 Report “Cannabis Insurance Trends & Analysis"
Report includes top five trends impacting what policies cannabis businesses will need next year to protect their company, products, C-suite, and investments. There are several important trends that will impact the insurance coverages cannabis businesses need to ensure they are full protected against the top risks they could face in the imminent future."
salestechstar.com
Buyers Edge Platform Acquires RASI, Restaurant Accounting and Payroll Company
The acquisition adds to Buyers Edge Platform’s comprehensive SaaS offerings which deliver end-to-end Ordering, Accounting, Payroll and Food Cost Management solutions. Buyers Edge Platform, a leading digital procurement platform with more than $50 billion in total foodservice spend flowing through its platform, announced the acquisition of RASI (Restaurant Accounting Services Inc.), a leading accounting, payroll and finance software for the foodservice industry. RASI processes $2.9B in annual accounts payable across more than 2,000 clients in the United States and processes 20,000 payroll checks per week for restaurant employees.
Comments / 0