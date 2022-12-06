Read full article on original website
Related
anothermag.com
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
anothermag.com
Roksanda Ilinčić on the “Incredible Beauty” of Brutalist Buildings
This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I was visiting [Brazil’s capital] Brasília, the city Oscar Niemeyer designed, and went into a brutalist church with incredible blue stained-glass windows. I happened to be there on my own and that moment will stay with me for the rest of my life. There is something about brutalism that speaks to me and it’s possibly nostalgia for back home [in Serbia]. In Belgrade we have this part of town called New Belgrade that, when we were growing up, we all disliked very much. It’s built with the same principles Le Corbusier was using at the time. To me as a teenager it didn’t look particularly appealing, but as time passes and you mature as a person – and the world matures in a certain way – you realise that there is incredible beauty in those buildings. Le Corbusier’s buildings always had a social aspect – beautiful but practical, functional spaces that wouldn’t cost so much, that many people could use. This was after the second world war, when people were displaced from their homes. It’s an idea that I was brought up with, in socialism – to help other people in order to see society thriving as a whole.”
anothermag.com
A Young Stylist’s Ode to the Tamil Diaspora
“Poitu varen” – meaning ‘I will return’ in Tamil – is what the parents of young stylist Aathirai Valentine said to their homeland of Sri Lanka when they were forced to leave. The Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009) rocked the lives of millions, with thousands going missing – soon assumed killed – and causing a mass displacement of the Sri Lankan diaspora. Her parents started anew in Berlin, and later Valentine searched to reconnect with her Tamil roots. Diaspora Survival Tactics, a photo series conceptualised and styled by Valentine is the product of her quest.
Comments / 0