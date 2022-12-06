This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I was visiting [Brazil’s capital] Brasília, the city Oscar Niemeyer designed, and went into a brutalist church with incredible blue stained-glass windows. I happened to be there on my own and that moment will stay with me for the rest of my life. There is something about brutalism that speaks to me and it’s possibly nostalgia for back home [in Serbia]. In Belgrade we have this part of town called New Belgrade that, when we were growing up, we all disliked very much. It’s built with the same principles Le Corbusier was using at the time. To me as a teenager it didn’t look particularly appealing, but as time passes and you mature as a person – and the world matures in a certain way – you realise that there is incredible beauty in those buildings. Le Corbusier’s buildings always had a social aspect – beautiful but practical, functional spaces that wouldn’t cost so much, that many people could use. This was after the second world war, when people were displaced from their homes. It’s an idea that I was brought up with, in socialism – to help other people in order to see society thriving as a whole.”

