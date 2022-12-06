Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Several Stearns County Committees Have Vacancies
(KNSI) – Stearns County is looking to add members to 16 different boards and committees. The figure includes at least four positions on the Human Services Advisory Committee. It needs a District 2 representative, an at-large representative, an at-large education representative, and student representatives. Members are appointed to three-year...
knsiradio.com
Quarry Park Passes A Great Gift Idea
(KNSI) – Annual passes for Quarry Park are now being sold by Stearns County. There are several different ways to purchase the parking permits, including at the Quarry Park gatehouse and pay stations. Another option that is available 24/7 is the online recreation catalog. A link is here. Annual passes are good for a full year from the month of purchase, so a permit bought today would expire in December 2023.
knsiradio.com
Volleyball Bash For A Cure Sets Record
(KNSI) – A sporting event raising money to help cancer patients in central Minnesota set a new record. The 13th annual Volleyball Bash for a Cure raised $33,000. The money will provide $50 in gas cards for every patient who receives radiation treatments at the Coborn Cancer Center and the Monticello Cancer Center for the next year.
knsiradio.com
Ridlehoover Runner-Up For Post With Anoka-Hennepin School District
(KNSI) – Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Ridlehoover will remain at the school district after applying to run the largest school district in Minnesota. Ridlehoover was one of two finalists for the superintendent position with the Anoka-Hennepin School District. He was hired as Sartell’s Superintendent in March 2021. He was the assistant superintendent and principal for the Mounds View School District for eight years before coming to central Minnesota and spent nine years as assistant principal at Wayzata High School. Ridlehoover began his time in school administration as an intern at Oak View Middle School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District in 2003. He is also an adjunct professor of education at Hamline University.
knsiradio.com
Jingle and Mingle Shakes Up Sauk Rapids
(KNSI) – Santa’s got a brand new bag!. The Sauk Rapids Winter Festival is changing its name to the Downtown Jingle and Mingle. It’s anchored by the lighted parade, which will travel on 2nd Avenue beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Organizer Marla Elness says supporting local retailers is at the heart of what the event is trying to accomplish.
knsiradio.com
No Students Hurt In Kandiyohi School Bus Crash
(KNSI) – A Willmar man crashed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into a school bus Thursday morning in nearby Kandiyohi Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7:22. Minnesota State Patrol says 11 children were on board when the bus was hit. None were hurt. The drivers of both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries. 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs was treated at the scene. 66-year-old Debra Cronen was taken to CentraCare Willmar.
knsiradio.com
Two Jailed In Kandiyohi County After An Overdose On THC Brownies
(KNSI) – Two people were arrested Thursday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force in Kandiyohi County. The investigation started following a potential drug overdose after a person in Atwater ate a THC-laced brownie. Agents eventually searched an apartment in Spicer, where they took a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman into custody. The man was a wanted fugitive, who was being searched for by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The two are facing numerous drugs and firearms-related charges.
