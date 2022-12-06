(KNSI) – Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Ridlehoover will remain at the school district after applying to run the largest school district in Minnesota. Ridlehoover was one of two finalists for the superintendent position with the Anoka-Hennepin School District. He was hired as Sartell’s Superintendent in March 2021. He was the assistant superintendent and principal for the Mounds View School District for eight years before coming to central Minnesota and spent nine years as assistant principal at Wayzata High School. Ridlehoover began his time in school administration as an intern at Oak View Middle School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District in 2003. He is also an adjunct professor of education at Hamline University.

