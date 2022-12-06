Read full article on original website
Former Trenton mayor endorses Assemblyman Benson for Mercer County Executive
Doug Palmer will not run for Mercer County Executive. The former, long-time mayor of Trenton kicked the tires on a possible challenge to the long-time County Executive Brian Hughes recently. Instead of challenging Hughes, who launched a bid for a sixth-term in November, Palmer will throw his support behind Assemblyman...
njurbannews.com
Sue Happy in Trenton
When it comes to the City of Trenton and the City Council, why is it that nearly everything seems to begin, progress and end with a trip to the courthouse and a lawsuit? Here are just a few examples:. Outgoing and controversial Trenton City council member Robin Vaughn is being...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County leaders release statements on the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Daniels
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis and Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis released the following statement on the passing of retired Burlington County Sheriff Gary L. Daniels:. “We were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Daniels, who served Burlington County as a member of law enforcement,...
Marijuana shops in Neptune City? NJ boro wants residents’ input
There has been a recent flow of feedback provided to the governing body in Neptune City by some residents voicing concern about the possible locations of cannabis dispensary shops in the borough. Neptune City is now bringing back another opportunity for residents to provide feedback on this topic. Since most...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Bills to help towns prevent flooding and recover from damage advance in Trenton
It’s been more than a year since Hurricane Ida flooded parts of New Jersey, and there are many people still waiting for the help that was promised to them.
City of Trenton Holds 2022 Holiday Celebration
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The City of Trenton Holiday Celebration was held on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 4:30…
Exclusive: Prosecutor Announces New Atlantic City Crime Initiative
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds provided us with an exclusive, when he announced today for the first time, the establishment of a first-ever (Atlantic County) Violent Crime Initiative, (VCI). Reynolds described it as follows:. “The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is creating a working group of law enforcement agencies...
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
phillyvoice.com
Rutgers Law to offer free courses on N.J.'s legal marijuana industry to minority entrepreneurs
In an effort to expand access to careers in New Jersey's burgeoning marijuana industry, Rutgers Law is partnering with a Black-owned adult-learning program to offer its cannabis law and business certificate program at no cost to students. The Camden law school offers the six-month program to students hoping to learn...
New Jersey Globe
Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66
Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
Recovering Skinhead Talks Life As Former White Supremacist In NJ
A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said.Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Bu…
Three charged with killing Mays Landing man in Atlantic City
Three men are charged in the October killing of a Mays Landing man gunned down in Atlantic City. Tyrone Ford, 21, was found unconscious at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 19, by police responding to a ShotSpotter audio-gunshot notification in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the...
Ocean County Authorities Committed To Fighting Opioid Misuse
TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) has announced its partnership with The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey in order to spread lifesaving messages about prescription opioid misuse. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer sated his mission is to “protect the residents of his county...
This is the coolest Christmas tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
Candidate is using her late father’s Hispanic name. Her opponent claims it’s ‘fraud.’
Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg is running for Trenton City Council with the middle name Figueroa to honor her late father, Edwin Figueroa, who passed away in May 2018. They talked about it on his deathbed, she said. On Tuesday, she saw the decision to use her dad’s surname called into question...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Fire Marshal Investigating Heil Ave Fire That left One Injured
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Fire officials are investigating a house fire in the unit block of Heil Ave. early Friday that left One Person injured. The victim was transported by Trenton EMS Capital Health Trauma Center.. The cause of the fire is unknown, the Trenton fire marshal is investigating.
Longtime Cherry Hill police officer retires after 24 years
Lt. John Moyer spent his last day with the Cherry Hill police earlier this month, the end of 24 years with the department. Though policing wasn’t something he had aspired to do as a child, the career was suggested to him after he excelled as a corrections officer in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
