Lakewood takes meet for boys, Hobbton shares with Lakewood for girls

Lakewood High school hosted a track meet on Thursday Dec.1. Five teams competed in 15 events (14 events were scored for Boys). Lakewood Leopards took out the competition at 81 points with Hobbton taking second with 76 points.

Lakewood cleared the opposition in jump events, scoring 36 points with Hobbton being a distant second with 10. However, Hobbton was unmatched in distance events, outshining everyone by accumulating 32 points with North Duplin the closest to that total at 16. Leopard Ariyon Bell placed in the top five four times in the meet.

In the Ladies division, Hobbton and Lakewood tied in the meet with 72 points a piece, with Midway taking third only by four with 68 as their final total. The Lady Leopards dominated in jump events with no team coming even close to Lakewood’s 38. Hobbton owned the competition in distance and relay events with 20 a piece, while the Lady Raiders outsprinted their foe taking 21 points in sprinting events.

Varsity Boy’s Final Scores (14 events scored)

1 Lakewood High School 81

2 Hobbton High School 76

3 North Duplin High School 55

4 Midway High School 48

5 Neuse Charter School 19

Varsity Girl’s Final Scores (15 events scored)

1 Lakewood High School 72

1 Hobbton High School 72

3 Midway High School 68

4 North Duplin High School

5 Neuse Charter School 18