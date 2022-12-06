ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg sales consulting firm acquired for $7.5 million

Harte Hanks buys InsideOut Solutions, which was founded in 2015 and grew rapidly under the leadership of Chad Nuss and Christina Cherry. Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a global customer experience company based in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has acquired InsideOut Solutions LLC, a St. Petersburg-based sales consulting and optimization firm, for $7.5 million.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO

C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa boosts funding for affordable housing by $20M

Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency is getting $20.2 million in new funding for affordable housing initiatives after its board approved a revised budget Dec. 8. According to a statement from the agency, its Citizens Advisory Committees has spent several weeks recently going over budgets in an effort to increase funding for affordable housing in the city’s eight CRA districts.
TAMPA, FL
Bradenton nonprofit names new executive director

After three years as director for community partnerships with Realize Bradenton, Karen Corbin has been promoted to the role of executive director. Corbin brings experience in health care and education to the role, including a prior stint as executive director for the National Kidney Foundation. The Bradenton nonprofit, which reported...
BRADENTON, FL
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million

8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
Manatee County approves new leadership

This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping up to the plate. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

