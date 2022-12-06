Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg sales consulting firm acquired for $7.5 million
Harte Hanks buys InsideOut Solutions, which was founded in 2015 and grew rapidly under the leadership of Chad Nuss and Christina Cherry. Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a global customer experience company based in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has acquired InsideOut Solutions LLC, a St. Petersburg-based sales consulting and optimization firm, for $7.5 million.
businessobserverfl.com
Clearwater homebuilding franchisor welcomes new CEO
C.R. Herro has been named CEO of AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg, a nationwide network of independently owned and operated homebuilding franchises, effective Dec. 1. He succeeds Jim Rosewater at the Clearwater-based company, whose franchisees have built tens of thousands of custom homes in 10 states, including Florida. According to...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa boosts funding for affordable housing by $20M
Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency is getting $20.2 million in new funding for affordable housing initiatives after its board approved a revised budget Dec. 8. According to a statement from the agency, its Citizens Advisory Committees has spent several weeks recently going over budgets in an effort to increase funding for affordable housing in the city’s eight CRA districts.
stpeterising.com
22-story residential building approved for 3rd Avenue South in downtown St. Pete
The City of St. Petersburg’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has approved a 22-story residential building proposed for 511 3rd Avenue South. The 0.92-acre site is currently home to an office building, a surface parking lot, and undeveloped land. The property is owned by a subsidiary of EquiAlt LLC, a...
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton nonprofit names new executive director
After three years as director for community partnerships with Realize Bradenton, Karen Corbin has been promoted to the role of executive director. Corbin brings experience in health care and education to the role, including a prior stint as executive director for the National Kidney Foundation. The Bradenton nonprofit, which reported...
stpeterising.com
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 10-unit townhome community on 16th Street in south St. Pete
Habitat for Humanity along with the City of St. Petersburg and Exact – Shell Dash, LLC have begun construction on a 10-unit townhome project at 1120 16th Street South in the Campbell Park neighborhood of St. Pete. “The housing crisis that we’re in continues to really kind of amplify...
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
St. Pete's Salt Creek is now a ‘Waterway of Cultural and Environmental Importance’
The resolution can teach us about cleaning our waterways and (maybe) restoring civil discourse to political life.
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks teams up with Attorney General
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is joining forces with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody to help launch the Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program.
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
Department of Justice seeks input from victims of Tampa's 'crime free multi-housing' program
The DOJ wants to talk to people who were displaced by the program, which was initiated by Tampa police.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
floridapolitics.com
State regulators place United Property and Casualty under administrative supervision
United Property and Casualty Insurance Co. reported nearly $170M in losses last quarter. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company was placed into administrative supervision by state regulators Monday. The consent order from the Office of Insurance Regulation states the St. Petersburg company had seen at least $35 million in losses...
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations, including one in Clearwater
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
St. Petersburg's Mixers at Old Key West Bar & Grill is for sale
The 3,420 square-foot space is listed for $649,000.
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County approves new leadership
This month a new deputy county administrator for Manatee County is stepping up to the plate. In the position, Mitchell Teitelbaum will oversee the county’s day-to-day operations. His appointment was approved by the County Commission in November. “This rounds out the redesign of Manatee County Government,” County Administrator Scott...
City leaders look to redevelop the area around Fowler Avenue
Stephen Benson, with City Planning, said big changes like housing, walkable areas and rapid bus transit along the roadway are on the horizon.
Comments / 0