ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as the 36th best city in America

This year at Clever Real Estate, we published 22 city-focused studies across a variety of subjects ranging from the best cities for coffee and weed to the most expensive cities based. We analyzed data from the 50 most-populous metros in the U.S. and found that, overall, Phoenix is the 36th-best city in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

22 students treated after getting sick during field trip in Peoria; one hospitalized

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews were at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria on Thursday afternoon when over a dozen sixth-grade students reported feeling sick and throwing up after eating lunch off campus during a field trip. Peoria Fire Captain David Arreguin says 96 students went on the field trip, but staff began calling 911 as some started getting sick. Dozens of firefighters arrived and checked out 22 students. One student was taken to the hospital.
PEORIA, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona community faces water crisis

(Arizona News Connection) Arizona is running dry, and one community north of Scottsdale is facing the harsh reality. Rio Verde Foothills has more than 2,000 homes, and about 500 could run out of water in a few weeks. The community sits in unincorporated Maricopa County, without its own water system. Most residents get their water from private wells, and some rely on water haulers to deliver. Last month, the City of Scottsdale notified Rio Verde Foothills residents it would stop water-hauling services Jan. 1 as part of emergency water conservation measures.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Outside Nomad

14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix

The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq completes $22.3M sale of the Montecito apartments

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Ryan Boyle, Jesse Hudson, Trevor Koskovich and Logan Baca brokered the $22.3 million ($242,391/unit) sale of the Montecito, a 92-unit, garden-style community located at 1301 East Mountain View Road in Phoenix. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, Scottsdale-based Montecito Apts., LLC.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley

The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy