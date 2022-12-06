Read full article on original website
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
New Metro-North Expansion To Shorten Commute Time Between Westchester County, NYC
A large expansion of the Metro-North Railroad is planned to make travel between Westchester County and the Big Apple quicker and easier. This is thanks to four new train stations that will be built in the East Bronx that will be connected to the New Haven Line from the New Rochelle Station, al…
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Northern Westchester Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westche…
Westchester County Town To Replace Cracked Sewer Pipes To Prevent Pollution, Bacteria Exposure
A town in Westchester County is dedicating efforts to clean deteriorated sewer pipes to prevent pollutants from entering the environment and to protect residents from exposure to harmful waste. To do this, the town of Harrison has entered into a contract with a company called Pipelogix to enli…
Route 9W Closure Planned In Orangetown
A section of Route 9W in Rockland County will be closed to traffic in both directions for road repairs this weekend. The state Department of Transportation said Route 9W will be closed to traffic in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
White Plains Officials Help Find Permanent Housing For Homeless Woman
After reaching out to her for several months, city officials in Westchester County were able to find a new residence for a homeless woman just in time for the chilly holiday season. In early March of 2022, city officials in White Plains learned of a woman living on the streets,...
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
rcbizjournal.com
Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site
Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend.
Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments
Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Five Pounds Of Pot In A Suitcase Spells Trouble For Bergen, Rockland Buds
Five pounds of pot for sale landed two men – one from Bergen, the other from Rockland – in trouble with the law. Nelson Cedeno, 46, and Keith Chandler, 32, of Garnerville were stopped near Cedeno’s Woodcliff Lake home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force, authorities said.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County general services commissioner to become Putnam County deputy county executive
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has tapped Orange County General Services Commissioner James Burpoe to be his deputy county executive effective in January. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, meanwhile, has named Samantha Sweikata the acting general services commissioner. She has been serving as deputy commissioner. Byrne said...
Treasurer Of Mahwah Grade School Parents Group Charged With Theft
The now-former treasurer of a Mahwah grade school parents group is accused of pocketing funds raised by the organization.Kerry Stumbo, 50, is charged with theft by unlawful taking from the Lenape Meadows Elementary School's Home School Organization (HSO) while she was treasurer.Stumbo "used the org…
COVID-19: CDC Now Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Westchester County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in nine New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
Bergen, Morris Lab Operators Charged With Defrauding Government Out Of $3.5M For COVID Tests
Two business partners from Bergen and Morris counties operated a clinical lab that defrauded government health insurance programs out of an estimated $3.5 million for COVID testing, federal authorities charged. Tariq Din, 55, of Saddle River, and Abid Syed, 45, of East Hanover, paid kickbacks to "marketers" for referrals to...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
