ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Route 9W Closure Planned In Orangetown

A section of Route 9W in Rockland County will be closed to traffic in both directions for road repairs this weekend. The state Department of Transportation said Route 9W will be closed to traffic in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County general services commissioner to become Putnam County deputy county executive

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has tapped Orange County General Services Commissioner James Burpoe to be his deputy county executive effective in January. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, meanwhile, has named Samantha Sweikata the acting general services commissioner. She has been serving as deputy commissioner. Byrne said...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy