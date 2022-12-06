Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Car Thief From Shoeprints in the Snow
Moses Lake Police officers caught a suspected car thief from identifying shoe prints left in the snow Thursday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle on South Melva Lane near I-90. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, so officers used spike strips to try and stop...
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
KXLY
Fatal crash blocking intersection in Grant County now cleared
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
ifiberone.com
WSP investigating fatality crash near Royal City
ROYAL CITY - Washington State Troopers are at the scene of a two-car fatal crash about 9 miles east of Royal City this evening. Troopers say the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on SR 26. It is unknown how many people died in the wreck at this time. The roadway...
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
kpq.com
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Brothers Killed In George Crash
A GoFundMe Page is collecting donations to help the family of two Quincy brothers who were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near George. Deputies reported 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Medina lost control of his car on an icy road and slid into an oncoming pickup truck. Medina and his 27-year-old...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
ifiberone.com
Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved
ELLENSBURG - A local man will likely live to see another Christmas thanks to the actions of his girlfriend and a swift response by first responders in Kittitas County over the weekend. On Sunday just after midnight, Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg police went looking for a motorist who was...
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
kpq.com
Man To Serve 15 Days In Jail In Connection To Wenatchee Apartment Fire
A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve 15 days in jail after pleading guilty this week to a lesser charge for a fire that damaged a Wenatchee apartment complex. Devin Andrew Rushing admitted to being the driver of a car from which a passenger tossed out fireworks that exploded and damaged 12 units at the Aspen Heights Apartments on July 19 of last year.
ifiberone.com
Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally
OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
kpq.com
Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months
An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was tracked down about...
kpq.com
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash
Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Soap Lake (Soap Lake, WA)
The Washington State Troopers reported a two-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident took place at the intersection of State Route 17 and State Route 28 in the afternoon. According to the officials, the collision was between a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a 2014 Toyota Prius. The Dodge Ram,...
