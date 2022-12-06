ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Fatal crash blocking intersection in Grant County now cleared

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
WSP investigating fatality crash near Royal City

ROYAL CITY - Washington State Troopers are at the scene of a two-car fatal crash about 9 miles east of Royal City this evening. Troopers say the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on SR 26. It is unknown how many people died in the wreck at this time. The roadway...
ROYAL CITY, WA
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Brothers Killed In George Crash

A GoFundMe Page is collecting donations to help the family of two Quincy brothers who were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near George. Deputies reported 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Medina lost control of his car on an icy road and slid into an oncoming pickup truck. Medina and his 27-year-old...
QUINCY, WA
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
WENATCHEE, WA
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Man To Serve 15 Days In Jail In Connection To Wenatchee Apartment Fire

A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve 15 days in jail after pleading guilty this week to a lesser charge for a fire that damaged a Wenatchee apartment complex. Devin Andrew Rushing admitted to being the driver of a car from which a passenger tossed out fireworks that exploded and damaged 12 units at the Aspen Heights Apartments on July 19 of last year.
WENATCHEE, WA
Late Adams County sheriff's K9 known as 'the dog you don't mess with or run from' hailed as unforgettable ally

OTHELLO - You don't need much evidence to conclude that man and animal can forge unbreakable bonds. That's the overarching principle one Adams County Sheriff's deputy conveyed in his lengthy eulogy dedicated to the dog he handled; that dog was Garrett. Deputy Joe Phillips says Garrett, the K9, passed away on Dec. 1, short of turning 10-years-old (Jan. 19).
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months

An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May will serve nine months in jail. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day. Torres was tracked down about...
WENATCHEE, WA
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
SOAP LAKE, WA
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
