Scottsdale, AZ

azbigmedia.com

OpenTable names 5 Arizona restaurants to Top 100 in U.S. list

The Valley’s top trio of steakhouses and seafood announced OpenTable diners have named Ocean 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 to its top 100 restaurant list for the U.S. in 2022. In addition to Dominick’s Steakhouse, Ocean 44 and Steak 44, Mariposa in Sedona and The Henry in Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as the 36th best city in America

This year at Clever Real Estate, we published 22 city-focused studies across a variety of subjects ranging from the best cities for coffee and weed to the most expensive cities based. We analyzed data from the 50 most-populous metros in the U.S. and found that, overall, Phoenix is the 36th-best city in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outside Nomad

14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix

The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country

A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

9 Prescott Restaurants to Visit this Holiday Season

Prescott has a wide variety of restaurant choices to pick from where you are guaranteed to have an excellent meal and relaxing experience. Now with the holiday season in full swing, there is no better reason to come on out to downtown Prescott to enjoy one of the fun holiday events or wander the Courthouse Plaza while taking in the beauty of the Christmas lights.
PRESCOTT, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Aviation Fascination soars at Falcon Field

For more than a decade, Aviation Fascination has climbed to new heights at Falcon Field in Mesa and last month’s event was no exception, drawing hundreds of people to one of Mesa’s two major air traffic hubs. The event started when the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum approached...
MESA, AZ

