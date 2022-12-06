Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Cuties’ Helmer Maimouna Doucoure on Directing Modern Fable ‘Hawa’ with a Cast of Newcomers
Maimouna Doucouré, a French director of Senegalese origins who grew up in a social housing project in Paris and started her career with a screenwriting contest, isn’t one to buckle under any type of pressure or challenge. She certainly didn’t dwell on the misguided backlash to her film...
SFGate
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
'Shock': Mountain lion enters Bay Area home, drags dog outside
A mountain lion that entered a Santa Rosa home and dragged a dog outside on Nov. 28 was euthanized by a Sonoma County trapper on Dec. 3, officials said.
16 Holiday Commercials That Have No Right Making People Feel This Sentimental
I actually hate how a good commercial can make me cry. Like, I hate how much control it has over me.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
The Way Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Elaborately Tries to Feed Her Daughter Monaco Is Too Sweet to Miss
Whenever Jeannie Mai-Jenkins gives us a mommy-daughter update, we can’t help but get giddy. From the adorable laughing videos to pics with grandpa, we adore every single moment we get a glimpse of this little family. On Dec 9, Mai-Jenkins shared an adorable video of her trying to feed her daughter Monaco with the caption, “Just one more bite puhleeeese before Mommy’s premiere tonight, Monaco!!!🤐😫.” The former The Real host added, “Feeding time on America’s @testkitchen : The Next Generation TONIGHT will be way easier😒Swear✈️✈️ @amazonfreevee PREMIERE NITE 🎉.” In the adorable video that you’ll inevitably get cuteness overload from, we see...
Weekend Box Office At $37M Near 2022 Low Before ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Soaks Up All The Air
What happens when there’s no wide theatrical releases and it’s the holiday season as we emerge from the pandemic? Why you get the second lowest box office weekend of the year at $37.2M. We’ll see if Saturday night business is so bad that that this weekend becomes the lowest of 2022, unseating that of Jan. 28-30 when all movies grossed $34.87M per Comscore. Top pic this weekend is of course the fifth go-around of Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is estimated to make $11M. Yesterday with $2.8M, the Ryan Coogler movie crossed the four century mark with a running...
Chris Hemsworth & Wife Elsa Pataky Got Very Creative With Their Christmas Decorating in This Hilarious Video
During the holiday season, we’re all susceptible to going overboard in one way or another, and that includes our approach to decorating. Whether you’re hanging lights, creating a yuletide wreath, or opting for a popular holiday trend, there are times when you simply have to get creative when it comes to how you decorate. With this in mind, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky definitely won the internet with a recent video the Marvel star shared, showing how he and his wife finally put the finishing touch on their Christmas tree. Don’t worry; no Marvel heroes were harmed in...
Gen Z Asked How Older Generations Had Fun Before The Internet, And These Answers Are Giving Me SERIOUS Nostalgia
"The anticipation!!! I can feel it! Seconds ticking by, hand hovering over the phone receiver! One tiny blip of a ring — SNATCH!! And somehow out of breath from all that anxiety when you said 'hello.'"
SFGate
‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
This Gen X TikToker Is Going Viral For Her Expectation-Defying Approach Toward Aging, And I'm Obsessed With Her
"I don’t dress to look younger, I dress to compliment my body and how I feel."
SFGate
Psychic Reading Online: 4 Best Psychics for Free Readings by Phone, Chat, or Video
(Ad) In times of uncertainty, it’s not uncommon to seek the help of an online psychic reading for clarity and guidance. Whether you have questions about your love life, career, or your future, the best online psychic readings can give you the insight you need to make the best possible decisions.
Comments / 0