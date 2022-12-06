Whenever Jeannie Mai-Jenkins gives us a mommy-daughter update, we can’t help but get giddy. From the adorable laughing videos to pics with grandpa, we adore every single moment we get a glimpse of this little family. On Dec 9, Mai-Jenkins shared an adorable video of her trying to feed her daughter Monaco with the caption, “Just one more bite puhleeeese before Mommy’s premiere tonight, Monaco!!!🤐😫.” The former The Real host added, “Feeding time on America’s @testkitchen : The Next Generation TONIGHT will be way easier😒Swear✈️✈️ @amazonfreevee PREMIERE NITE 🎉.” In the adorable video that you’ll inevitably get cuteness overload from, we see...

22 MINUTES AGO