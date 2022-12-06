Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
WECT
New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a new professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has multiple performances scheduled for the month of December. Founder Angela Burns and James Taylor, who serves a the media director, sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances. “Well back in January,...
WECT
Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door...
WECT
Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is inviting the community to its free Holiday Open House and craft market on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the gardens, the craft market will feature over 30 local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later on, guests can...
WECT
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular, traditional holiday event is back in Wilmington this year, celebrating its golden anniversary after COVID shut it down for the last two years. It’s the 50th anniversary of Old Wilmington’s Candlelight Tour, which takes place Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. and...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies ... I haven’t had much time to dine out.
WECT
Comedian Wanda Sykes to perform at the Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stand-up comic, writer and actress Wanda Sykes will perform at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. “Wanda has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years and has ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s ‘25 Funniest People in America,’ Her peers have called her ‘one of the funniest stand-up comics’ in the field,” said CFCC in a release.
WECT
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
WECT
Azalea Festival Princess to visit Jingle on the Beach event in Wrightsville Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Azalea Festival is presenting the Jingle on the Beach family-friendly event at Wrightsville Beach Park with a special visit from Azalea Festival Princess McKinley Lanier on Saturday, Dec. 10. “Join in the fun of a family-friendly Holiday Happening at Wrightsville Beach Park. Find...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Community events taking place in the Cape Fear this weekend
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something to get you or the kids in the Christmas spirit, lots of fun things are going on this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday with a friendly competition among first responders. You can join Leland Police along with Leland...
WECT
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads across...
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit teaches teens perseverance through woodworking
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It could easily be mistaken for Santa’s workshop. Starting at 4 each afternoon, teens from around Wilmington show up ready to get to work – in hopes of making a little extra money. The nonprofit organization Kids Making It not only teaches students how to woodwork, but it also gives them a chance to sell their creations.
WECT
Southport Winterfest underway this week
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week. There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.
WNCT
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch
Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
WECT
Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
WECT
Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400 lives lost in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The bombings in 1941 launched the United States into World War II. It’s believed at least three Wilmington residents were among those killed.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WECT
Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch
WECT
Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health. Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape...
uncw.edu
Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023
UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
