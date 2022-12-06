Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What do people experience at the border between life and death?
A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
American Girl angers parents with book teaching kids about gender expression
Angry parents have blasted a book from the American Girl doll brand that discusses body image and gender, claiming it’s pushing impressionable children to change their gender. “A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image: How to love yourself, live life to the fullest, and celebrate all kinds of bodies,” sets out to teach girls to “live comfortably in their own skin,” according to American Girl — but some parents disagree. “Incredibly disappointed in your book ‘Body Image’ Let these little girls be little girls. Stop the disgusting push to introduce topics too mature. It is NOT your place,” one mother wrote...
UT doctoral student investigates the biology of empathy
Empathy is the ability to understand other peoples’ feelings or needs. In other words, empathy means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy is an important emotion that motivates us to help others. People with some types of mental health conditions, such as autism or personality disorders, may have difficulty sensing the emotions of others and therefore may respond inappropriately. Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment for lack of empathy, in part because we do not understand how the brain produces feelings of empathy. Although empathy is a basic human emotion, it is not restricted to people. On the...
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
MedicalXpress
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
KPBS
First clinical trial of possible HIV vaccine shows promising results
The search for an HIV vaccine has been underway for more than 30 years. And now scientists at Scripps Research in San Diego have begun to identify antibodies that could stop the very complex virus that gives people AIDS. “This was done in the clinic. In people. So we’re on...
Body Am I by Moheb Costandi review – the new science of self-consciousness
Moheb Costandi’s title is taken from Nietzsche’s philosophical masterpiece Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “The awakened and knowing say: body am I entirely, and nothing more; and soul is only the name for something about the body.” The radical rejection of mind-body dualism expressed in this sentence is shared today by most neuroscientists, who believe that the mind is a product of the brain. Indeed, this “neurocentric” view has been widely accepted and, writes Costandi, “the idea that we are our brains is now firmly established”.
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Body Language Expert or Nonverbally Clueless?
People vary in their ability to communicate via body language, yet it is possible to improve. There is no body language “dictionary.” Cultural differences and situational circumstances affect the interpretation of any particular cue. Becoming a body language expert takes dedication and time, but it can be done...
This Gen X TikToker Is Going Viral For Her Expectation-Defying Approach Toward Aging, And I'm Obsessed With Her
"I don’t dress to look younger, I dress to compliment my body and how I feel."
KPBS
UCSD academic workers say undergraduates are being 'weaponized' against them
After a nearly weeklong pause, talks got back underway Thursday between the University of California and thousands of striking academic workers. Going into the fourth week of the strike, there’s still no deal for academic student employees or graduate student researchers. “They talk about affecting undergraduate education when the...
Freethink
How neuroscience can make us better parents
Don’t you wish you could predict your child’s behavior with 100 percent accuracy? Any realistic parent knows it’s an impossible daydream, but an appealing one nonetheless. Kids will always surprise you. There are so many factors that go into behavior, not to mention the fact that internal and external forces can sometimes make kids act out of character.
curetoday.com
Writing Thank You Letters to My Oncology Team Helped Me Feel Grounded and Grateful
After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I wrote thank you letters to my oncology care team which, to my surprise, helped put me at ease. Cancer tends to throw people for a loop — it upends their worlds, introducing chaos and uncertainty. After a period of time, once all the shock and fear have subsided a bit, people tend to start talking about gratitude.What does this mean, and what does it look like?
KevinMD.com
The impact of hand surgery on human identity and expression
One weekend, while taking hand trauma call, we received a pre-arrival page about an incoming patient, a plastic surgeon, who had injured himself while moving a glass table. The information we received was devastating — a wrist laceration through the median nerve of his dominant hand. After his arrival in the ED and the formulaic introductions at the beginning of any encounter, he frankly asked, “So, honestly, do I need to start thinking about finding a new career?”
What makes us dance? It really is all about that bass
A recent study in the journal Current Biology found that people danced 12% more when very low frequency bass was played.
MedicalXpress
What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions, and why now's a good time to share again
Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have—perhaps intentionally—let fade our memories of 5 kilometer-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore.
MedicalXpress
New research-backed tools ready to support parents in navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a series of new information tools to help parents with questions about their children and COVID-19. The three videos and three interactive infographics cover caring for a child with COVID-19, vaccinating children against the virus and re-socializing children as they return to more activities.
CNET
How to Be Happy, According to Science
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. Way back in 2014, psychologists at the University of California, Berkeley, launched an online course with one simple goal: Teach students how to be happy in just eight weeks.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
Comments / 0