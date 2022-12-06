Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
NASDAQ
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/9/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. XP INC (XP) is a mid-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
United States Cellular Corporation Shares Approach 52-Week Low - Market Mover
United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares closed today at 0.3% above its 52 week low of $19.40, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently down 38.4% year-to-date, down 38.2% over the past 12 months, and down 46.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
NuStar Energy (NS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.27, changing hands as low as $15.00 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ally Financial Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) shares closed today at 1.8% above its 52 week low of $24.57, giving the company a market cap of $7B. The stock is currently down 46.1% year-to-date, down 47.0% over the past 12 months, and down 1.5% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) shares closed today at 1.7% above its 52 week low of $7.07, giving the company a market cap of $4B. The stock is currently down 47.8% year-to-date, down 45.6% over the past 12 months, and down 17.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
NASDAQ
Omega Flex (OFLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.31, changing hands as high as $111.08 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2022: TTE, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $72.16 per barrel at...
NASDAQ
FTXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (Symbol: FTXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.87, changing hands as low as $26.76 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. - ADR Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. - ADR (CEA) shares closed today at 1.0% below its 52 week high of $21.63, giving the company a market cap of $2B. The stock is currently up 15.5% year-to-date, up 13.1% over the past 12 months, and down 26.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $290.77, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline...
NASDAQ
Novo Nordisk - ADR Shares Climb 0.8% Past Previous 52-Week High - Market Mover
Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) shares closed 0.8% higher than its previous 52 week high, giving the company a market cap of $222B. The stock is currently up 15.8% year-to-date, up 14.4% over the past 12 months, and up 172.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Climbed 29.9% in November
The days grew shorter throughout November, but shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) remained a bright spot for investors throughout the month. While the S&P 500 shot 5.4% higher, SolarEdge's stock roared 29.9% higher, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's report of a record-breaking third...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Pinduoduo, Tecnoglass, Hudson Technologies and Schlumberger
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Pinduoduo PDD, Tecnoglass TGLS, Hudson Technologies HDSN and Schlumberger SLB. 4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio. It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search BP p.l.c. (BP): Here is What You Need to Know
BP (BP) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this oil and gas company have returned +3%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2022: BXRX,MRTX,AUTL
Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.6%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.5%. In company news, Baudax Bio (BXRX) added nearly 25% after saying late Thursday it...
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $30
You don't need a boatload of money to get started investing. And you don't need a huge amount of cash to buy stocks with tremendous prospects. Granted, some of the highest-quality stocks have lofty share prices. But not all of them do. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy right now for less than $30 per share.
NASDAQ
American Tower (AMT) Rewards Investors With 6.1% Dividend Hike
American Tower Corporation AMT rewarded its investors with a 6.1% sequential hike in the quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock, increasing it to $1.56 per share from the $1.47 paid out earlier. The raised dividend is scheduled to be paid out on Feb 2 to shareholders of record as of Dec 28, 2022.
NASDAQ
Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Enter Oversold Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $34.245 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Comments / 0