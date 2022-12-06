ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Set For Holiday Hoopsgiving Showdown with No. 11 Auburn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers will face its toughest test of the season thus far on Saturday when they travel to Atlanta to take on No. 11/14 Auburn in the premier matchup of the Holiday Hoopsgiving. The two sides will tip things off inside State Farm Arena at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
AUBURN, AL
gotigersgo.com

Twenty-One Memphis Student-Athletes to Graduate Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Twenty-one Memphis Tiger student-athletes representing nine sport programs are scheduled to graduate Sunday during fall commencement ceremonies at FedExForum. Seven of the student-athletes are graduating with honors. The 21 graduating student-athletes completed 18 different majors. Degrees to be conferred include civil engineering, organizational leadership, marketing management,...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Cruise to 92-66 Win Over NC Central

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After 21 days on the road, the Memphis Tiger women's basketball team returned to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse to face-off with North Carolina Central. The Memphis offense would light up the arena as they cruised to a 92-66 win over the Eagles. Following tonight's win, Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Host NC Central, Middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team will return to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse for the first time in 21 days when they play host to North Carolina Central on Thursday night and Middle Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon. Memphis (4-4) is coming off a trip to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
gotigersgo.com

Billy J. Murphy Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Billy J. Murphy, the former head football coach and athletic director for the University of Memphis for more than 30 years, was posthumously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class at the 64th National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy