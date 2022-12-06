ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOCO Releases Astros 2022 World Series Bigheads Collection

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
 4 days ago

The Houston Astros are still the 2022 World Series champions, and here is another way to commemorate that title.

The Houston Astros are ringing in another World Series title, and FOCO USA is here to celebrate it. The company released a new Astros 2022 World Series Bigheads Collection.

You can buy these exclusive bigheads on FOCO's website !

The collection features Alex Bregman, José Altuve, Jeremy Peña, Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Álvarez, Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Tucker and Houston's mascot, Orbit, all in action poses with their World Series trophy on the base next to them.

Houston Astros 2022 World Series Bigheads Collection

Each player and mascot are wearing the Astros' orange home jerseys, as the eight player don the white home pants. On the base of each bighead, the Astros World Series Champions logo in featured along with the name of each player and mascot.

Each item will be limited to 144 units, retailing for $80 and standing at nearly 10-inches tall. The collection went on sale 10 a.m. CST Tuesday. You can buy your very own Astros 2022 World Series bighead today on FOCO's website !

