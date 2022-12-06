FOCO Releases Astros 2022 World Series Bigheads Collection

Jason Whitlock: “Critical race theory and ‘diversity, inclusion, and equity’, dictated that President Joe Biden go to unreasonable and dangerous lengths to win the release of Brittney Griner. She’s Black and gay— her member in the LGBTQ, BLM, alphabet mafia makes her more valuable to the Biden administration than marine Paul Whelan, and school teacher Marc Fogel, who are White men incarcerated in Russia. Whelan and Fogel actually contribute more to American society then a weed-smoking basketball player who promotes anti-American sentiment. Whelan and Fogel should have been our priority but that’s not how America works in the era of CRT and D.I.E. [diversity, inclusion, equity]… The ‘Bay of Big’ is my nickname for the trade the Biden administration executed for the release of Griner. The ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout for a WNBA player might be the worst trade in the history of American sports. It certainly rivals the incredible bounty the Vikings gave the Cowboys for Herschel Walker, and the $125,000 the Yankees gave the Red Sox in exchange for Babe Ruth. Brittney Griner is not an American patriot, she’s an entitled and spoiled athlete who is comfortable flouting the law. Why did her release take precedence over Whelan and Fogel? Griner jumped to the front of the line because the Biden administration and corporate media are driven by CRT and ‘diversity, inclusion, and equity.' Whelan and Fogel SHOULD be the priority but absolutely no one cares about Marc Vogel. He can rot in a Russian prison for the next 13 years and will draw little attention or sympathy. The Griner trade will force the Biden administration to cut an even worse trade deal for Whelan. This is the LGBTQ/BLM mafia flexing its might. Are Americans stronger and safer when our leaders make decisions based on sexuality and skin color? No, we’re weaker. Russian leader Vladimir Putin used our commitment to racial and sexual idolatry to fleece us in a trade. There are rumors that Putin targeted Griner because he recognized the Biden administration would be forced to bow to pressure from the alphabet mafia. On Thursday, Biden warned Americans traveling aboard to take extra precaution to follow all the laws of foreign countries. He knows that the ‘Bay of Big’ has made all Americans more vulnerable aboard. Simple-minded race idolaters will not recognize the damage done by the ‘Bay of Big’, the damage doesn’t matter to them. They only care about the racial retribution. Whelan and Fogel are so-called ‘privileged White men’. Brittney Griner is allegedly ‘owed’ this privilege. It’s ‘PAYBACK!’ for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, or some other dead Black person the alphabet mafia has adopted for political power. CRT and D.I.E. [diversity, inclusion, equity] have weakened our education system, our work environments, movies, and television, we should not be surprised foreign policy is next on the hit list.” (Full Segment Above)

1 DAY AGO