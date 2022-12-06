Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City gives update on ‘Pontiac Street Market’, southeast grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on the grocery store that is planned for the southeast side, which is currently a food desert. The full-service grocery store, dubbed the Pontiac Street Market, is planned for 918 E Pontiac St. City officials said the store will offer health foods and fresh produce at more affordable prices than other grocers, while also offering job and skills training to the community. The concept is based on a community grocery in Toledo, Ohio, where a major healthcare provider, ProMedica, partnered with local authorities to operate the store.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Family of missing Fort Wayne man still searching for answers four years later
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In the early morning hours of December 8th, Kevin Nguyen disappeared after leaving the Brass Rail in downtown Fort Wayne. He was last seen on surveillance cameras at the Arby’s around the corner on Jefferson Boulevard, but what happened to him from there, no one knows.
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
Your News Local
Miami County Community Foundation announces 2023 Lilly Endowment recipient
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF), is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Miami County – Kayla Bell of Maconaquah High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
wfft.com
Local residents disapprove of new jail site, one week before federal hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new jail site has upset residents of a nearby neighborhood that don't want a jail next to their houses. The Allen County Commissioners announced the site of the new jail on November 23. It will be located at 2911 Meyer Road between Fort Wayne and New Haven. Just off the property is a neighborhood. And in that neighborhood is Tina Hughes.
22 WSBT
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
WOWO News
Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million
Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In Waynedale, you can still see the damage caused by the June 2022 derecho. Healthy trees snapped in half, broken business signs. Many are still waiting for repairs. At McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, they’ve been waiting six months for their sign to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWACC: 1 day left to empty the shelter for the holidays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is attempting to clear the shelter for the holidays. Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event ends Friday, Dec. 9 and there are still pets looking for loving homes. Dogs 6 months and older are $25, cats and small...
whatzup.com
Authority gives millions to area projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved more than $15 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants for five new projects in Allen, DeKalb, and Steuben counties. The five projects include:. $5 million for Lofts at Headwaters, a housing project in downtown Fort Wayne that will...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
WANE-TV
Commissioners file zoning paperwork ahead of Dec. 16 jail hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kassy Feemster represents the third generation in her family to own an acre homestead on Bremer Road. Each year, she plants a tree to honor her grandpa, and her children love the freedom of the open land. However, she’s afraid it is all going...
WOWO News
Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
WANE-TV
Police: Two hurt in DeKalb County after driver runs stop sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman headed east on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61.
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
