The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The gullies are located off Summit, Granite, Ridgewood, Shadowpines, and Satterfield Drive. This project is funded with a US Forest Service Western States Fire Managers Grant. The project...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO