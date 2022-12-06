ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
monster under the surface
3d ago

If a man doesn’t treat his family with decency and respect he is not a good man. There is absolutely no excuse for mistreating people who love you. I said what I said.

kunkyn
3d ago

Basically a man feels like he needs to control something and when he’s not respected outside by his coworkers and friends, he tries to be the big boss at home to his wife and kids. Basically a punk.

Guest
3d ago

Family is a gift, don’t abuse it or you will forever regret it. Also, the abuse will continue from those abused more than likely. A person that abuses a loving family is the worst kind of low down loathing snake there is.

