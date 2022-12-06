If a man doesn’t treat his family with decency and respect he is not a good man. There is absolutely no excuse for mistreating people who love you. I said what I said.
Basically a man feels like he needs to control something and when he’s not respected outside by his coworkers and friends, he tries to be the big boss at home to his wife and kids. Basically a punk.
Family is a gift, don’t abuse it or you will forever regret it. Also, the abuse will continue from those abused more than likely. A person that abuses a loving family is the worst kind of low down loathing snake there is.
Related
Wife Backed for Refusing to Host Mother-in-law at Christmas: 'Suffocating'
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
When Parents Gaslight Their Children
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera In My Mom's Room When My Uncle Came To Visit, What I Saw Made Me Cry
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
Dear Abby 12/5/22: Woman will no longer accept relative’s abusive behavior
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
Opinion: Christians Should Recognize The Fact That Jesus Was "Woke"
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Dear Abby: I’m being accused of something I didn’t do
Fatherly
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 115