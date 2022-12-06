Read full article on original website
High school football state championship scoreboard
Three state champions will be crowned Friday during Day 2 of the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
Former BYU linebacker and coach Kelly Poppinga excited to be back in Provo
Even though it has been seven years since former BYU linebacker and assistant coach Kelly Poppinga has worked for the Cougars, he said that coming back for the first time on Thursday felt entirely natural. “This morning when I walked in the building, it just felt right,” Poppinga said during...
Mount Pleasant, UT
