Single mom with young daughters, newborn son needs Santa’s helpers this year
There are two little girls and a newborn boy who are waiting for Santa to come — sadly, he may not without help from a volunteer family from Sub for Santa. Maggie is a single mom with two young girls and a newborn son, due in early December. She moved here this summer, but is currently unemployed.
Family with both parents in school needs Christmas help
Roberto, Maria and their three children came to the U.S. three years ago. As parents, they have always worked hard to cover all their needs but now as students it’s even harder. “We created a small company that provides us some incomes. We started selling homemade authentic Italian pizzas...
Unemployment checks don’t stretch for five children’s Christmas
Sondra and Chuck are in a holiday conundrum. Chuck lost his job and is currently on unemployment, getting just over $300 a week, and they have six children — five under 18. “I have six children and am really struggling to come up with coats and winter clothes to keep them warm,” Sondra said. “They are wonderful kids and very humble. I was just hoping I might be able a get a little assistance to make some kind of Christmas for them.”
Family of six children needs some Santa’s helpers for Christmas
Sam and Zoey have had numerous financial setbacks this year. Zoey has been in treatment and recently got out. They have six kids and are living with her parents at the moment. “Our biggest challenge, like many others right now are financial,” Zoey said. “A Sub for Santa will help give some gifts to my kids and bring happiness to them on Christmas day.”
A volunteer could change the lives of four children from bleak to bright
Denise, Eric and their four children lived in Vernal until a few months ago when their landlord decided not to renew their lease, leaving the family in a lurch. Rent is not cheap — and neither is gas or having to move, Denise said. Eric is looking for work, and when he does find a job that income money will go to catching up on bills, according to Denise.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Be nice for Christmas
Christmas is upon us! We sang Christmas songs in church last Sunday. It was great, but I still have trouble with getting the syllables right when singing “The First Noel.” It’s not one syllable: “looked.” It’s two syllables: “look-ed”. Oh well, that just...
Ask an Expert – Once you’re done with holiday shopping, stop looking, stop spending
With inflation eating away at our budgets, starting the holidays with a spending plan is more important than ever. Have your family help you determine things that are most important this year, then look for ways to reduce, simplify, and save money. Consider these tips:. Create a budget and stick...
U-Talk: What are some of your favorite holiday traditions?
“Making Christmas ornaments. We do all types. We do pinecones, paper dolls, so we can hang them on the tree. So every year we make our own ornaments and put it on the tree, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We use paper, cardboard, pinecones, anything. Branches off of another tree, a corn on the cob. We hang it on the hooks that they come on. I have two daughters and two grandbabies now, and hopefully if I can get the dollars before Christmas, I’ll be doing that with them for the first time — with my grandbabies.” — Gregory Heredia, Orem.
