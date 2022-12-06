“Making Christmas ornaments. We do all types. We do pinecones, paper dolls, so we can hang them on the tree. So every year we make our own ornaments and put it on the tree, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We use paper, cardboard, pinecones, anything. Branches off of another tree, a corn on the cob. We hang it on the hooks that they come on. I have two daughters and two grandbabies now, and hopefully if I can get the dollars before Christmas, I’ll be doing that with them for the first time — with my grandbabies.” — Gregory Heredia, Orem.

OREM, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO