Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these local Waukesha Pewaukee shops with our 2022 holiday gift guide featuring these shops that offer a little bit of something for everyone. Click on the image for a larger view of the items. We’d love to have included more businesses but this post would be huge. These are just some of the local shops. Find a full list of places to check out here on our website if you have a particular item on your wish list ;).

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO