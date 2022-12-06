ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail

To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues

From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
visitwaukesha.org

Holiday Gift Ideas at Local Waukesha Pewaukee Shops

Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these local Waukesha Pewaukee shops with our 2022 holiday gift guide featuring these shops that offer a little bit of something for everyone. Click on the image for a larger view of the items. We’d love to have included more businesses but this post would be huge. These are just some of the local shops. Find a full list of places to check out here on our website if you have a particular item on your wish list ;).
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North Avenue sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital with non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after William Rogers was last seen in the area of N. 42nd Street and W. Nash Street. He was last heard from on Dec. 5. Anyone with information is asked to call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter identified

MILWAUKEE - After a car was pulled from Northridge Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8, a family member has identified the woman and child found inside. Keonta Boose, the child's grandmother, identified the two as mother and daughter Khaliah Brister, 25, and Tyrielle Jefferson, 7. Boose called Tyrielle her princess. "She...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toy drive in Jackson girl's memory benefits Children's Wisconsin

JACKSON, Wis. - Giving back through grief, the family of a little girl who lost her life after a trip to the dentist is honoring her memory. Inside the Hampel house in Jackson, the memory of that girl, Jocelyn Hampel, is all around. "Every ornament was sent by someone who...
JACKSON, WI

