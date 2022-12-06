ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Middle Tennessee November 2022

By Michael Carpenter
 3 days ago
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of November 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information.

1Grocery Stores in Wilson County for Nov. 22, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Wilson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 22, 2022.

2Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Sumner County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022.

3Grocery Stores in Rutherford County for Dec. 2, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of December 2, 2022.

4Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022.

5Grocery Stores in Williamson County for Dec. 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022.

6Grocery Stores in Robertson County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Robertson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 15, 2022. READ MORE

7Grocery Stores in Davidson County for Nov. 11, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022.

8Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022.

9Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022.

Median Home Prices in Middle Tennessee Continue to Rise

Sales prices in Middle Tennessee continue to rise according to the latest property sales data. “Regardless of concerns over a market collapse we see little evidence of that happening. While sellers may be accepting offers lower than their original asking price their values are continuing to rise. Home ownership continues to be the greatest investment for families in order to create generational wealth,” says Rob Mitchellm Assessor of Property for Rutherford County.
TENNESSEE STATE
TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
TENNESSEE STATE
Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
TENNESSEE STATE
WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible. At this time the ground should be able to handle this much rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a short period of time could become a problem. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain. As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash flooding across all of middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEATHER 12-5,2022 Rains Begin and They Will Be Here For Awhile

Well if you enjoy sunshine and dry weather… you are going to be disappointed for a week maybe longer. Rains are forecast every day through the weekend and cloudy skies are sticking around also. Hydrologic Outlook. Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-051800- Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 234...
TENNESSEE STATE
TNStars to Give $6,000 in Scholarships this Holiday Season

This holiday season, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away $6,000 in scholarships to Tennessee children!. This month, TNStars will award four $250 weekly prizes and one $5,000 Grand Prize. Tennessee residents 21 years or older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Holiday now through December 31 on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger. One entry is good for weekly prizes and the grand prize throughout the entire contest period.
TENNESSEE STATE
Robertson County, TN
Community Policy