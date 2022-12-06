ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
Pyramid

Zito: Brian Kemp had to beat Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams

Republican Brian Kemp credits consistent, good management for his 8-point victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in their second matchup for the Georgia governor’s office. In the end, Kemp was done in neither by the fierce national media criticisms of how he handled COVID, the corporate meltdown over the state’s new voting laws, the massive resources that poured in for Abrams, nor even by former President Donald Trump’s strident campaign against him in the state’s primary.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision

On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pyramid

Stiehm: Washington wakes up for the holidays

WASHINGTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like…Washington. After years of trauma, the capital feels back to itself for Christmas. The holiday ball for Congress just happened at the White House. The storied Willard Hotel, where Abraham Lincoln stayed days before he was inaugurated, revived the tradition of Christmas carols in the evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pyramid

Great Salt Lake measure passes unanimously in US Senate, headed to House

WASHINGTON — Support for the Great Salt Lake is a bipartisan thing. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure championed by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore that calls for an assessment of the Great Salt Lake and other saline lake ecosystems in the Western United States. The Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act, meant to foster creation of plans to combat declining water levels in the Great Salt Lake and other water bodies, now goes to the House for consideration.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Guest opinion: A bright, shining disappointment – Solar in the Southwest

In the ’70s, it all seemed so simple. President Carter issued a proclamation declaring the sun “an inexhaustible source of clean energy.” A joint resolution of Congress predicted that “the development of solar technologies will provide an abundant, economical, safe, and environmentally compatible energy supply.” Robert Redford assured Americans that “the sun will always work” and “never increase its price on a heating bill.”
COLORADO STATE
Pyramid

De Rugy: Will this year’s lame-duck session bring back a bad idea?

Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies in 2023. This makes the “lame duck” period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. It’s also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.
New York Post

AOC rips Kyrsten Sinema for ditching Dems, making party switch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) berated Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) on Friday for her decision to leave the Democratic Party, arguing that voters in Arizona “deserve more.”  “Not once in this long soliloquy does Sinema offer a single concrete value or policy she believes in. She lays out no goals for Arizonans, no vision, no commitments,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet in response to Sinema’s Twitter announcement that she’s registering as an independent.  “It’s ‘no healthcare, just vibes’ for Senate” the progressive lawmaker added. “People deserve more. Grateful this race & nomination has opened up,” Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet concluded. The centrist Sinema has been a member...
ARIZONA STATE
Pyramid

Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that’s the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. The designer and her supporters say...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 3-9, 2022

From Argentine soccer fans gathered in Buenos Aires watching their team beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a World Cup quarterfinal penalty shootout, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcoming Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to the U.S. Capitol after Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
GEORGIA STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

