Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Stiehm: A dearth – or death – of charm in the Capitol
I wished the Oklahoma Republican senator well in retirement and reminded him of a trip we took years ago when he was a freshman senator, and I was a rookie reporter. The craggy conservative, James Inhofe, beamed: “You made my day.” He made me believe it was so.
Zito: Brian Kemp had to beat Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams
Republican Brian Kemp credits consistent, good management for his 8-point victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in their second matchup for the Georgia governor’s office. In the end, Kemp was done in neither by the fierce national media criticisms of how he handled COVID, the corporate meltdown over the state’s new voting laws, the massive resources that poured in for Abrams, nor even by former President Donald Trump’s strident campaign against him in the state’s primary.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision
On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Stiehm: Washington wakes up for the holidays
WASHINGTON — It’s beginning to look a lot like…Washington. After years of trauma, the capital feels back to itself for Christmas. The holiday ball for Congress just happened at the White House. The storied Willard Hotel, where Abraham Lincoln stayed days before he was inaugurated, revived the tradition of Christmas carols in the evening.
Great Salt Lake measure passes unanimously in US Senate, headed to House
WASHINGTON — Support for the Great Salt Lake is a bipartisan thing. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure championed by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore that calls for an assessment of the Great Salt Lake and other saline lake ecosystems in the Western United States. The Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act, meant to foster creation of plans to combat declining water levels in the Great Salt Lake and other water bodies, now goes to the House for consideration.
Guest opinion: A bright, shining disappointment – Solar in the Southwest
In the ’70s, it all seemed so simple. President Carter issued a proclamation declaring the sun “an inexhaustible source of clean energy.” A joint resolution of Congress predicted that “the development of solar technologies will provide an abundant, economical, safe, and environmentally compatible energy supply.” Robert Redford assured Americans that “the sun will always work” and “never increase its price on a heating bill.”
De Rugy: Will this year’s lame-duck session bring back a bad idea?
Democrats have lost the House of Representatives and, along with it, the chance to pass more of their preferred policies in 2023. This makes the “lame duck” period before the January arrival of the new Congress their last opportunity to fully control Capitol Hill for a while. It’s also a chance for outgoing legislators from either party to pretty much do as they please. My fear is that the outgoing majority will, with the help of some misguided Republicans, push for a disastrous expansion of the child tax credit.
AOC rips Kyrsten Sinema for ditching Dems, making party switch
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) berated Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) on Friday for her decision to leave the Democratic Party, arguing that voters in Arizona “deserve more.” “Not once in this long soliloquy does Sinema offer a single concrete value or policy she believes in. She lays out no goals for Arizonans, no vision, no commitments,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet in response to Sinema’s Twitter announcement that she’s registering as an independent. “It’s ‘no healthcare, just vibes’ for Senate” the progressive lawmaker added. “People deserve more. Grateful this race & nomination has opened up,” Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet concluded. The centrist Sinema has been a member...
Kari Lake files suit challenging certification of Arizona election
Defeated Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed suit in Arizona Superior Court challenging the certification of the state's election.
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that’s the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. The designer and her supporters say...
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 3-9, 2022
From Argentine soccer fans gathered in Buenos Aires watching their team beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a World Cup quarterfinal penalty shootout, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcoming Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to the U.S. Capitol after Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Sen.-elect Fetterman makes cameo in Christian Bale movie
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is being sworn in on Capitol Hill as a senator in January, but before that, he’s making a detour to Netflix in a movie with actor Christian Bale.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
Federal data shows that a spill dumping almost enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years
