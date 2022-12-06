ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans

Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego

Pret A Manger, a British takeaway cafe chain often referred to as Pret, is making a big push into North America that will likely include several stores in the San Diego area. Known for its pre-packaged foods, the company opened its first shop 36 years ago in London and now operates over 550 locations across the UK, Europe, and further abroad.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Saint Paul: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Saint Paul, Minnesota

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Saint Paul, Minnesota. Located in the state of Minnesota, Saint Paul is a vibrant city that boasts a variety of activities. From arts to history, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you are visiting Saint Paul with kids, make sure to include...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota

The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California

The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE

