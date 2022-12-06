ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

R.A. Heim

Millions in South Carolina To Get $800 Payment This Month

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
WIS-TV

USDA invests $981 million into rural communities nationwide, SC to receive $37 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $1 billion into rural communities. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said $981 million in funding will go towards providing resources such as affordable housing and technical assistance, and business opportunities for rural Americans. Over $37 million in loans and grants are being awarded to businesses and entrepreneurs in the Palmetto State.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina

Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

