money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

1 DAY AGO