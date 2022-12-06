Read full article on original website
Status: South Carolina's $800 Inflation Relief Checks For Residents
South Carolina said some residents would receive payments of $800. State officials made a recent announcement about the distribution status of the money. Have you received your relief payout yet?
South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding. The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state...
Millions in South Carolina To Get $800 Payment This Month
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
SC Gov. Henry McMaster takes action to block TikTok on state government devices
On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration.
USDA invests $981 million into rural communities nationwide, SC to receive $37 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $1 billion into rural communities. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said $981 million in funding will go towards providing resources such as affordable housing and technical assistance, and business opportunities for rural Americans. Over $37 million in loans and grants are being awarded to businesses and entrepreneurs in the Palmetto State.
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
SC woman signed resident out of nursing home, fraudulently became power of attorney, AG says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of signing a resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney and then stealing the resident's money, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
‘Breaks my heart’: South Carolina residents still fighting cemetery issues despite dismissed complaints
"It's hurtful we picked a perpetual care cemetery on purpose," Tracey Riley said.
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation.
South Carolina Food Stamps: Receive SNAP Benefits this December
Residents of South Carolina who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get their payments in December according to the regular monthly timetable. As usual, depending on when you first began receiving benefits, payments will be made in two distinct installments. A federal program called SNAP, formerly...
Program that aims to bring more black male teachers in SC classrooms receives $90,000 grant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Call Me Mister' program at South Carolina State University (SCSU) has been working to empower the next generation of Black male teachers. The program, began over 20 years ago at Clemson University. According to Clemson, African American men make up 2 percent of the teachers...
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the state
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Millions are getting payments up to $1,500 through the next month – see if you qualify
PAYMENTS of up to $1,500 are on the way to millions of Americans due to the ANCHOR Program in New Jersey. This program provides stimulus money to homeowners and renters, and payments will go out in the spring of 2023. Other states have likewise offered direct payments to help curb...
