Several hundred showed up for The City of Bessemer Annual Christmas Tree Light Ceremony on Sunday, December 4, at Debardeleben Park in downtown Bessemer. The evening's Master of Ceremony was District 2 Bessemer Board of Education member Terry Dawson M.C. The invocation was led by Esker Ware. The music was provided by DJ Smoke, and an exceptional performance from Saxophonist Dalen Minnifield. Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley gave the greetings and officially gave the countdown to light the tree. After the lighting of the tree, Santa Claus arrived in a fire engine escorted by Bessemer Police with gifts. Before the ceremony, lucky people received a raffle ticket, which was used to raffle off the gifts. The gifts included gift certificates worth $50 and $100 to The Bright Star, Bob Sykes, Cracker Barrel, Target, and other places, Apple Watches, bicycles, flat-screen TVs, tablets, blue tooth speakers, Xbox's, FitBits, and other wonderful items. The gift sponsors were Paden & Paden, Ron Gilbert EEFS Engineering, Bruce Pettway, Mayor Kenneth E. Gulley, Joni Holt, Holt Insurance, Eugene Pitts and Pitts & Associates, Pepsi, and Buds Best Cookies. Make sure you go by Debardeleben Park downtown Bessemer and see the beautiful tree and the lovely decorations that line the street polls, which brings the city alive with a magical sense of the holidays.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO