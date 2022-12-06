ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County Source

WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue

By Joseph McMurry
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0vTc_0jZFivtt00

No chance of seeing the sun for a while and the heavy rains will continue for the next couple of days. But, on a brighter note, they have backed off the rain chances this weekend, so Christmas festivals should be doable.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Comments / 0

Related
Robertson County Source

Robertson County Source

Robertson County, TN
388
Followers
3K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Robertson County Source is your personal portal to all things Robertson County.

 https://robertsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy